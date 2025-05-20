Human Fall Flat publisher Curve Games has been acquired by Nazara Technologies for £21.6m

UK-based publisher Curve Games has been acquired by Nazara Technologies.

The gaming-focused tech company, which is headquartered in Mumbai, India, has acquired Curve for INR 248 Cr ($29 million / £21.6 million).

It’s the second notable UK game developer acquired by the company, following the acquisition of Fusebox Games last year for a similar price.

Nazara also owns early learning app Kiddopia and the sports and eSports media organisation Sportskeeda.

Curve Games, formerly known as Curve Divital, was founded 20 years ago and focuses on publishing indie games. Notable releases by the publisher include Human Fall Flat, Dungeons of Hinterberg, The Ascent, Lawn Moving Simulator, Lone Survivor and Stealth Inc.

Curve will remain in its London office following the acquisition, with all leadership team and staff remaining. Its in-house development studios (Runner Duck in Brighton and IronOak Games in Vancouver) are also included as part of the acquisition.

“This deal is a perfect fit,” said Curve Games executive chairman Stuart Dinsey in a statement. “We’re joining a group that lives and breathes games and tech, including mobile, where we’ve barely scratched the surface.

“With Nazara, we will build on our strengths across console and PC, staying true to our indie spirit. It’s still about great games, great studios, and great players. Our next chapter starts here.”

Nazara CEO Nitish Mittersain added: “Curve’s proven publishing expertise and strong track record with indie studios make them a perfect fit for Nazara’s vision in premium gaming. This acquisition not only brings valuable IP, global market access, and a highly experienced team into our fold – it also reflects our broader strategy of doubling down on core gaming.

“We’re committed to scaling high-quality game IPs, investing in new development, and supporting passionate indie creators as we build a global gaming powerhouse from India.”