Popular indie game Human Fall Flat is coming to Switch 2 today, developer No Brakes Games has announced.

The physics-based puzzle platform game, which celebrates its 10th anniversary later this year, arrives on the Switch 2 eShop today for $19.99 / £15.99.

Players who already own the Switch version, which was released back in 2017, can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for $4.99 / £3.99.

Human Fall Flat: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition includes five stages that were previously unavailable to play on the Switch version – Dockyard, Museum, Hike, Candyland and Test Chamber – as well as all the other stages such as Castle, Aztec and Water.

All future levels coming to the game in subsequent updates will be available on the Switch 2 Edition on the same day as PS5 and Xbox Series X/S get them, including Steampunk Party and the new Viking level, which is available now on PC and coming to consoles soon.

According to the developer, the Switch 2 Edition has the following features:

All current and future levels, from beloved classics to brand-new worlds, will be available as soon as they land on consoles.

Tackle puzzles solo, or try the online multiplayer for up to 8 players, where teamwork, chaos, and laughter collide.

Endless possibilities – players will push, pull, climb, flop, and fumble their way through ingenious puzzles.

Play seamlessly using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls for extra accuracy

Gamechat functionality allows players to share audio and video using the built-in gamepad microphone

Gameshare allows players to share the new Nintendo Switch 2 levels with friends on Nintendo Switch

“We are delighted to bring Human Fall Flat to the Nintendo Switch 2,” said Rich Keen, VP of publishing for Curve Games, in a statement.

“Players of this enhanced edition will enjoy brilliant new features such as Gamechat and Gameshare, experience five levels previously unavailable to play on Switch and will be kept up-to-date with all new levels as soon as they land on consoles.”