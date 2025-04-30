Huge Nintendo Switch update adds game sharing, Virtual Cards, and more

Nintendo has released a significant firmware update for Nintendo Switch, adding new features in preparation for the impending Switch 2 launch.

Firmware 20.0.0 is now available for Switch owners to download and adds, among other features, the new Virtual Game Card system, which allows players to loan digital games to friends.

The Switch update also adds Game Share, which allows users to wirelessly share games to other nearby Switch owners so that they can play the same game together.

In preparation for the Switch 2 launch on June 5, Nintendo has added the ability to transfer system settings from the original console to its successor, via the system menu.

Finally, update 20.0.0 makes some visual changes, such as the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch News icon colors on the home menu.

The full patch notes can be found below.

The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Earlier this month, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.

Nintendo recently kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in many territories. Notably, it started airing multiple television spots in Japan, in addition to street advertising.

Switch update Ver. 20.0.0