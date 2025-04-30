Huge Nintendo Switch update adds game sharing, Virtual Cards, and more
Nintendo’s latest firmware prepares for Switch 2
Nintendo has released a significant firmware update for Nintendo Switch, adding new features in preparation for the impending Switch 2 launch.
Firmware 20.0.0 is now available for Switch owners to download and adds, among other features, the new Virtual Game Card system, which allows players to loan digital games to friends.
The Switch update also adds Game Share, which allows users to wirelessly share games to other nearby Switch owners so that they can play the same game together.
In preparation for the Switch 2 launch on June 5, Nintendo has added the ability to transfer system settings from the original console to its successor, via the system menu.
Finally, update 20.0.0 makes some visual changes, such as the Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch News icon colors on the home menu.
The full patch notes can be found below.
The Switch 2 console and launch title Mario Kart World are both set to release on June 5. Earlier this month, a Mario Kart World Direct shared more information on the upcoming launch game, including some of its new courses, items, characters and outfits.
Nintendo recently kicked off its Switch 2 marketing in many territories. Notably, it started airing multiple television spots in Japan, in addition to street advertising.
Switch update Ver. 20.0.0
- The following icons for new features have been added to the HOME Menu:
- Virtual Game Card
- Purchased Nintendo Switch digital software, DLC, and some free software, are now virtual game cards and displayed in a list in this menu.
- You can virtually load and eject virtual game cards between up to two Nintendo Switch systems.
- Virtual game cards can be lent to others in the same Nintendo Account family group. For more information, see Virtual Game Card Guide.
- GameShare
- Compatible software can be shared from a Nintendo Switch 2 system to other nearby system(s) to play together.
- You can only play together via local wireless, and the Nintendo Switch 2 system must initiate GameShare.
- This feature cannot be used between two Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch – OLED Model and/or Nintendo Switch Lite systems.
- User-Verification Settings has been added under User > User Settings.
- You can restrict access to the Virtual Game Card menu by requiring entry of a PIN or signing in to your Nintendo Account.
- Online License Settings has been added.
- When turned on, you can play downloaded software or DLC you’ve purchased while the system is connected to the internet, even if you don’t have the virtual game card loaded.
- For more information, please refer to the details about the option on the System Settings screen.
- The Nintendo eShop and Nintendo Switch News icon colors on the HOME Menu have been changed.
- Multiple save data can be selected and transferred at once in “Transfer Your Save Data” menu.
- System Transfer to Nintendo Switch 2 has been added under System Settings > System.
- You can perform a system transfer from your Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 using local communication.
- For users that will lose access to their Nintendo Switch before receiving their Nintendo Switch 2, there is an option to upload system transfer data to a dedicated server which can then be retrieved on their Nintendo Switch 2. After you upload your system transfer data to the dedicated server, the Nintendo Switch system will be initialized to factory settings, so only perform this transfer if you’ll be able to complete the transfer on Nintendo Switch 2.
- If you want to continue using your Nintendo Switch until you have a Nintendo Switch 2, we recommend completing the system transfer using local communication after you have acquired a Nintendo Switch 2 system.
- An internet connection and Nintendo Account is required to complete both local and the server-based system transfer service.
- For more information, see System Transfer from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2.
- The appearance of some user icons have been updated.