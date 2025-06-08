How to watch the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 live stream

The Xbox Games Showcase is taking place later today and you can watch it live here.

The presentation will be a double feature, consisting of a general games showcase followed by a show dedicated to The Outer Worlds 2.

The events begins at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It will be viewable live on major streaming sites like YouTube and Twitch, as well as Facebook and TikTok, and via the YouTube video embedded at the top of this page.

“It all begins with our annual Xbox Games Showcase, bringing you a look at upcoming titles from across our first-party studios, in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe,” according to Microsoft.

“This year, the show will be digital-only – our livestream will bring you everything you’ll need to know about what’s next for Xbox, no matter where in the world you’re watching.

“Immediately following Showcase, The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will bring you inside the walls of Obsidian Entertainment, revealing new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG.”

Sega is reportedly set to announce a Persona 4 remake at today’s Xbox event.

And a new Plague Tale game has leaked ahead of an official announcement which could also be made at Microsoft’s showcase.