How to watch the Summer Game Fest 2025 live stream

The Summer Game Fest 2025 kick-off showcase is taking place on Friday and youāll be able to watch it live here.

Promising āspectacular new video game announcements, surprises, and revealsā, today’s two-hour event will begin at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm BST / 11pm CEST.

Presented by Geoff Keighley and Lucy James, it will take place in front of an audience at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California.

The showcase will be viewable live on major streaming sites such as YouTube and Twitch, including via the YouTube video embedded at the top of this page.

Summer Game Fest is one of the biggest weeks in the video game calendar, encompassing a number of live streams and events – check out the full schedule here.

This yearās live streams will include Day of the Devs, Devolver Direct, an IO Interactive showcase featuring Hitman, 007 First Light and MindsEye, a Death Stranding 2 game premiere, and the Xbox Games Showcase.

Tonightās opening showcase will be followed by the annual Play Days invite-only media event, which will run from June 7-9 in downtown Los Angeles, produced by Iam8bit.

New for 2025ās SGF is a business-to-business event curated by former GamesIndustry.biz boss, and regular VGC contributor, Christopher Dring.

Featuring producer Geoff Keighley, organizers say this event will delve into āsome of the key changes, challenges and opportunities facing the global video game industry, as well as celebrate the cultural impact and importance of video games as the most powerful form of entertainment in the worldā.

VGC will be on the ground in Los Angeles covering the biggest news from Summer Game Fest and bringing you daily videos, podcasts, and more.

