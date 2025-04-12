Hovercrafts and hop boosts: Early Nintendo Switch 2 players uncover Mario Kart World secrets

Early Nintendo Switch 2 players have already unearthed secrets in Mario Kart World, including a hovercraft and a new mechanic.

Nintendo kicked off its Switch 2 Experience tour this week, allowing players in various cities around the world to play the console early.

As captured by an X user who played Mario Kart World, a demoer showed off a hidden secret in the game: a hovercraft that can be controlled by the player.

According to the demoer, other vehicles are hidden in the game. This possibly includes a truck shown during the game’s reveal trailer.

I got to play Mario Kart World today and found something cool :] pic.twitter.com/PXfWM560Ph — mads (@getmadz) April 11, 2025

VGC’s Chris Scullion was shown another little known mechanic in Mario Kart World this week: a new hop boost.

As shown in the video below, players can now charge their hop for a small boost, though it’s not yet clear in what circumstances this will be useful.

Not sure if anyone noticed this before, but you can now hold your hop in Mario Kart World for a boost pic.twitter.com/mK22u1NCTv — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) April 11, 2025

Mario Kart World is due for release alongside Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5. VGC played Nintendo Switch 2 following this month’s Nintendo Direct, and you can read our full impressions via the link.

In Mario Kart World, players will be able to “drive virtually everywhere”, and 24 drivers will feature in each race.

“Put the pedal to the metal in Mario Kart World, a brand-new experience set in a vast interconnected environment,” Nintendo said. “Race seamlessly across connected courses that deliver Mario Kart racing like never before. Twenty-four drivers can compete in a race.

“Participate in the new Knockout Tour mode, where you’ll barrel through back-to-back courses and checkpoints, with no pit stops along the way. If a player doesn’t make it to each checkpoint at a high-enough placement, they will be eliminated.

“And in Free Roam, it’s possible to go off the racetrack and drive in any direction you wish, explore areas that pique your interest and take some photos at scenic spots with a group of friends. Mario Kart World races onto Nintendo Switch 2 on June 5.”