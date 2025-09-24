Housemarque reveals gameplay footage and the release date for its next game Saros

The first gameplay footage of Housemarque’s upcoming game Saros has been revealed, along with a release date.

The latest game from the Returnal studio will be released on PlayStation 5 on March 20, 2026.

Saros was revealed in February with a cinematic teaser trailer, with Housemarque saying at the time that gameplay footage would come later in the year.

That time has now arrived, with five minutes of gameplay airing during Sony‘s latest State of Play presentation.

The footage shows gameplay which looks similar to that of Returnal, with third-person combat and a large number of particle effects.

Saros stars Rahul Kohli and will continue Returnal‘s theme of sci-fi action, but the games don’t appear to be connected narratively.

“Saros is an action game with the haunting story of a lost off-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse,” director Gregory Louden said at the time of the game’s reveal. “You play as Arjun Devraj, a powerful Soltari Enforcer who will stop at nothing to find who he is looking for. Our goal is to create an emotional and powerful character study that explores the cost it takes to create a new future.

More to follow…