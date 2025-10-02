House of Golf VR uses mixed reality to let players create mini-golf courses anywhere

An upcoming VR game will let players create their own mini-golf courses anywhere.

House of Golf VR, as the name suggests, is a virtual reality spin-off of mini-golf titles House of Golf and House of Golf 2.

Developed by UK-based Starlight Games, the new title – which will be available on Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S from October 10 – features a series of mini-golf courses which can be played in VR.

What makes it unique, however, is the support for mixed reality play, which allows players to create their own courses by placing objects in real world environments such as their home or garden.

“Using cutting-edge passthrough mixed reality, everyday spaces such as living rooms, kitchens, garages, and even gardens and offices can be transformed into dynamic courses,” a description for the game reads.

“Players can also immerse themselves in vibrant VR locations filled with interactive puzzles and competitive championships, while discovering mystery boxes that hide rare golf balls.”

House of Golf VR will include “hundreds” of course pieces and hazards, from hot air balloons to mechanical cranes.

It’s also claimed that “every course can be recorded, photographed and shared with the community, encouraging creativity and discovery”.

The game’s director is Nick Burcombe, a 36-year veteran who formerly worked at Psygnosis and was co-creator of the Wipeout series of racing games.

“House of Golf VR is all about playful innovation,” Starlight Games’ CEO Gary Nichols said in a statement. “We’ve created something truly special a game that gives players the tools to bring their imagination to life, whether that means turning their living room into a golf course or escaping into our beautiful VR world.”