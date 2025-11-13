Horizon Steel Frontiers, an MMORPG from NCSoft, has been announced for PC and mobile

NCSoft has announced Horizon Steel Frontiers, a new MMORPG based on Sony’s Horizon franchise.

Announced at G-Star 2025, the game is being developed in collaboration with original Horizon developer Guerrilla. The game is planned for mobile and PC via NCSoft‘s Purple app.

“Set in the lands of the machine hunters known as the Deadlands, the game builds on Horizon’s signature hunting-action gameplay while introducing advanced MMORPG systems, featuring deeply customizable combat and extensive player freedom,” according to a description for the game.

No release date was provided for the upcoming MMO, and there is currently no suggestion of a PlayStation version of the game, marking the first time the Horizon franchise will be missing from its debut platform.

Since the Horizon franchise began in 2017, Guerrilla has released Horizon Zero Dawn, Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds, Horizon Forbidden West, Horizon: Call of the Mountain, Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and Lego Horizon Adventures.

VGC understands that a third mainline game in the Horizon series is in development. The Horizon series has sold over 38 copies as of June 2025.

Previously, Guerrilla confirmed that it was planning to “expand the world of Horizon” with an online co-op project “featuring a new cast of characters and a unique stylized look”.

The company signed a strategic global business partnership with Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2023, following reports that Sony and NCSoft had struck a deal to create an MMORPG based on Sony’s franchise. NCSoft is best known for the Guild Wars, Blade & Soul, and Lineage franchises.

“Partnering with NCSoft advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience,” then-SIE boss Jim Ryan said at the time.

“Like SIE, NCSoft shares a similar vision in creating high-quality, impactful entertainment experiences for players everywhere, and together we’re excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further.”