Hollow Knight: Silksong’s next patch confirmed to focus on bugs, not nerfs
Team Cherry has detailed Hollow Knight: Silksong’s second big patch, and, unlike the first, it focuses on fixing bugs, rather than addressing the game’s divisive difficulty.
Silksong patch 2 is currently live in a beta branch, Team Cherry said in a Steam post, and focuses on a few “critical issues” still remaining in the launch game, in addition to “cleaning up some bugs around specific tools”.
“The current version of that patch is now live on the public-beta branch (version: 1.0.28626) if you’d like to test it for yourself,” it said. “Expect a few more additions and tweaks before full release.”
Silksong’s first patch, released last week, made some elements of the game easier, following complaints from some players over the game’s perceived harsh difficulty curve.
VGC’s Hollow Knight: Silksong review, published after the first patch, was also critical of the game’s difficulty.
“In so many cases, it seems Team Cherry was so insistent on making the game double down on the difficulty and player suffering of its predecessor, that this tunnel vision obscured lessons that should have been learned from Metroidvanias past.”
Hollow Knight: Silksong Patch 2 Notes
- Added Dithering effect option in Advanced video settings. Reduces colour banding but can slightly soften the appearance of foreground assets. Defaults to ‘Off’.
- Updated Herald’s Wish achievement description to clarify that players must both complete the wish and finish the game.
- Fixed Savage Beastfly in Far Fields sometimes remaining below the lava.
- Fixed rare cases of Shrine Guardian Seth getting out of bounds during battle.
- Added catch to prevent Lugoli sometimes flying off screen and not returning during battle.
- Further reduced chance of Silk Snippers getting stuck out of bounds in Chapel of the Reaper battle.
- Fixed various instances of dying to bosses while killing them causing death sequences to play messily or out of sync.
- Fixed Shaman Binding into a bottom transition causing a softlock.
- Cocoon positions in some locations updated to prevent it spawning in inaccessible areas.
- Fixed Liquid Lacquer courier delivery not being accessible in Steel Soul mode.
- Fixed some NPCs not correctly playing cursed hint dialogues in certain instances.
- Fixed Pondcatcher Reed not being able to fly away after singing.
- Fixed Verdania memory orbs sometimes replaying layered screen-edge burst effects.
- Fixed the break counter not working for certain multihitter tools eg Conchcutter.
- Fixed Volt Filament damage multiplier not applying for certain Silk Skills.
- Fixed Cogflies and Wisps inappropriately targeting Skullwings.
- Fixed Cogflies incorrectly resetting their HP to full on scene change.
- Fixed Curveclaw always breaking on the first hit after being deflected.
- Fixed Plasmium Phial and Flea Brew sometimes not restoring as intended at benches.
- Various other smaller tweaks and fixes.