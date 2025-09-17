Hollow Knight: Silksong’s next patch confirmed to focus on bugs, not nerfs

Team Cherry has detailed Hollow Knight: Silksong’s second big patch, and, unlike the first, it focuses on fixing bugs, rather than addressing the game’s divisive difficulty.

Silksong patch 2 is currently live in a beta branch, Team Cherry said in a Steam post, and focuses on a few “critical issues” still remaining in the launch game, in addition to “cleaning up some bugs around specific tools”.

“The current version of that patch is now live on the public-beta branch (version: 1.0.28626) if you’d like to test it for yourself,” it said. “Expect a few more additions and tweaks before full release.”

Silksong’s first patch, released last week, made some elements of the game easier, following complaints from some players over the game’s perceived harsh difficulty curve.

VGC’s Hollow Knight: Silksong review, published after the first patch, was also critical of the game’s difficulty.

“In so many cases, it seems Team Cherry was so insistent on making the game double down on the difficulty and player suffering of its predecessor, that this tunnel vision obscured lessons that should have been learned from Metroidvanias past.”

Hollow Knight: Silksong Patch 2 Notes