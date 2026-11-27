Hollow Knight: Silksong’s first major expansion, Sea of Sorrow, will officially release for free on December 11, developer Team Cherry has announced.

In Sea of Sorrow, players will “voyage above and beneath Pharloom’s forgotten ocean, across islands, through forts and into deep caverns beneath the waves”, according to an announcement.

“We’ve spent the whole year stuffing this adventure full with all the things you’d expect from Hollow Knight: Silksong – crazed characters, high adventure, and epic bosses,” Team Cherry said.

“It’s also overflowing with more exceptional music by the eternally talented Christopher Larkin! We’re pretty darn excited to get it into all of your hands on December 11, so please look forward to it.”