Hollow Knight: Silksong Steam page gets a minor update, sparking faint hope from fans

Hollow Knight: Silksong fans are once again hoping a minor update on the sequel may point to more information coming soon.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced in February 2019 and is due to be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available on Game Pass on day one.

The most significant update about the game in recent years came in May 2023 when Team Cherry confirmed it had been delayed.

Such is the lack of news about the game, and the ever-growing fan base for the first game in the series, that any tiny piece of information about Silksong is treated with great interest from fans.

Every Nintendo Direct, PlayStation State of Play, and Xbox Developer Direct stream announcement is flooded with fans desperate for news about the platformer.

Now, as shared across social media, a small update to the metadata of Hollow Knight: Silksong’s Steam page has caused fans to stir, clinging for new information about the game.

Hollow Knight: Silksong has now been opted-in for GeForce Now, meaning when the game is eventually released, it will be compatible with the platform. Some hidden assets and legal information were all also changed. While these moves are things a studio would do in advance of a re-emergence of a game, it’s not much to go on for a fan base that is desperate for news.

Earlier this year, Team Cherry provided an extremely rare update on the game.

“Yes the game is real, progressing and will release,” Matthew Griffin, who handles PR and marketing for the title, wrote on X in response to a plea for information about the highly-anticipated sequel.

According to its developer, Silksong will introduce a brand new kingdom, over 150 new enemies and Silk Soul mode, which is a new difficulty setting that greatly changes the game after the first playthrough.