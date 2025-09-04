Hollow Knight: Silksong launch hammers Steam, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo stores

Team Cherry’s much-anticipated metroidvania sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong caused technical issues across virtually all major storefronts when it released on Thursday, with many players left unable to access the game.

Shortly after Silksong – the most wishlisted title on Steam – went live, users reported being unable to access its game page on Steam, or purchase the title on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch.

Players had more luck purchasing the game remotely via PlayStation and Xbox websites or apps, and accessing it that way, but otherwise it was one final frustrating wait for players who’ve long awaited Silksong’s release.

On Nintendo Switch systems, Nintendo was even forced to take the eShop store offline for maintenance. At the time of publishing, Switch and Switch 2 stores remain offline.

Silksong release just crashed the steam store.. 100,000 players within 30 minutes of it's release on Steam.



GENERATIONAL! 🤯🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIFczp17kS — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) September 4, 2025

Silksong is hammering the Steam, Nintendo, Xbox, and PlayStation stores 😅 pic.twitter.com/PXueVGvAnR — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) September 4, 2025

Nintendo eShop crashing for an indie game made by 3 people #Silksong



I actually love that. pic.twitter.com/K8KiSTK4Jh — Big Hat Loghan (@LoghanMoore) September 4, 2025

Silksong has been the subject of significant fan anticipation since its announcement six years ago, with virtually every major game show prompting speculation that it could finally reappear.

Since it was announced in 2019, very little had been seen of Silksong, until its surprise appearance at Gamescom in Germany, where it was finally confirmed for release just two weeks later.

The original Hollow Knight has sold over 15 million copies since its release eight years ago, making it the best-selling Metroidvania game in the genre’s history. Its sequel has been described as a ‘GTA 6 for indies’, with many indie developers recently moving their game releases to avoid it.

Hollow Knight: Silksong is available on consoles and PC for just $19.99 in the US. If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, the Xbox console and PC versions of the game will be available from day one as part of your subscription.