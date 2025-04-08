Hollow Knight: Silksong is still coming to Switch 1, developer reassures players

A Hollow Knight: Silksong developer has reassured owners of the original Switch that the game will still be releasing on their system.

The long-anticipated game was originally announced back in 2019, where it was confirmed at the time for PC and Switch.

In the six years since then, developer Team Cherry has confirmed the game will be releaseing on Xbox and PlayStation consoles too.

However, the game’s appearance during last week’s Nintendo Direct presentation focused solely on Switch 2 made some players fearful that the version for the original Switch had been scrapped in favour of a next-gen version.

Such fears have now been addressed by Matthew Griffin, who handles marketing and publishing for Team Cherry. Griffin took to X to reassure players that the plan to release Silksong on Switch 2 won’t affect its planned Switch release.

“Just to clarify, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch AND the Nintendo Switch 2,” Griffin wrote.

It’s yet to be officially confirmed how the Switch 2 version will differ from that on the original Switch, but given the main features of Nintendo‘s new console it’s likely that the Switch 2 version will run at a higher resolution (which could be anything up to 1080p handheld and 4K docked), and potentially a higher frame rate.

The release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong has been something of a trope in recent years, due to its numerous delays. Each time a new online presentation from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox or anyone else is confirmed, players express hope that this will finally be the moment Silksong’s release date is confirmed.

It was originally claimed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase back in June 2022 that the game could be available within the next 12 months. Griffin then stated in May 2023 that the game had been delayed, but gave no sign of a release date.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally gave some sort of release window for the game, albeit still a relatively vague ‘2025’.