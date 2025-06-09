Hollow Knight: Silksong is ‘not tied to a console release’, publisher clarifies

The status of Hollow Knight: Silksong has been clarified following its appearance during the Xbox Games Showcase.

During a reveal for the ROG Xbox Ally handheld, Xbox president Sarah Bond mentioned Silksong in a way that could have been interpreted to mean it was a launch game for the system.

“The highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available at launch and in Game Pass when the Ally releases later this year,” Bond said.

To clarify the situation, Matthew Griffin – who handles marketing and publishing for Silksong developer Team Cherry – took to the game’s Discord server (as shared on its Reddit page) to make it clear that the game is not necessarily a ROG Xbox Ally launch title.

“I confirmed BEFORE holiday,” Griffin said of the game’s release date. “We are not tied to a console release.”

The statement appears to clarify that what Bond was saying was that once Silksong is released, it will be available to play on the ROG Xbox Ally and on Game Pass on the same day. This also suggests the Xbox handheld will release before Silksong.

The long-anticipated game was originally announced back in 2019, where it was confirmed at the time for PC and Switch.

In the six years since then, developer Team Cherry has confirmed the game will be releasing on Xbox and PlayStation consoles too.

The game also made an appearance during the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation in February, leading some players to worry that development on the Switch version had shifted over to Nintendo‘s more powerful second console.

Such fears were subsequently addressed by Griffin, who took to X to reassure players: “Just to clarify, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch AND the Nintendo Switch 2.”

The release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong has been something of a trope in recent years, due to its numerous delays. Each time a new online presentation from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox or anyone else is confirmed, players express hope that this will finally be the moment Silksong’s release date is confirmed.

It was originally claimed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase back in June 2022 that the game could be available within the next 12 months. Griffin then stated in May 2023 that the game had been delayed, but gave no sign of a release date.

The release window is finally beginning to close now, with Griffin’s “before Holiday [2025]” statement.