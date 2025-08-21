Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming out in two weeks

After much speculation, Team Cherry has finally announced a release date for the long-awaited Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Announced in a new trailer, the game is coming out on September 4, 2025. The game is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC. The game will be added to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

You can watch the brand-new gameplay trailer below.

Hollow Knight: Silksong was originally announced back in 2019, where it was confirmed at the time for PC and Switch.

In the six years since then, developer Team Cherry has confirmed the game will be releasing on Xbox and PlayStation consoles too.

The game also made an appearance during the Nintendo Switch 2 presentation in February, leading some players to worry that development on the Switch version had shifted over to Nintendo‘s more powerful second console.

Such fears were subsequently addressed by Griffin, who took to X to reassure players: “Just to clarify, Hollow Knight: Silksong is coming to both Nintendo Switch AND the Nintendo Switch 2.”

The release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong had been something of a trope in recent years, due to its numerous delays. Each time a new online presentation from Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, or anyone else is confirmed, players express hope that this will finally be the moment Silksong’s release date is confirmed.

During the reveal for the ROG Xbox Ally handheld earlier this year, Xbox president Sarah Bond mentioned Silksong in a way that could have been interpreted to mean it was a launch game for the system.

“The highly anticipated Hollow Knight: Silksong will be available at launch and in Game Pass when the Ally releases later this year,” Bond said.

However, later, Matthew Griffin, who handles marketing and publishing for Silksong developer Team Cherry, took to the game’s Discord server to make it clear that the game is not necessarily a ROG Xbox Ally launch title.

“I confirmed BEFORE holiday,” Griffin said of the game’s release date. “We are not tied to a console release.”