Hogwarts Legacy on Switch 2 appears to have a $10 upgrade for owners of the digital Switch version

Owners of the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy may be able to upgrade to the Switch 2 version for $10.

Players have been reporting that if you own the digital version of Hogwarts Legacy on Switch, when you access the eShop listing for the Switch 2 version it will be listed for $10 / €10 instead of the usual $59.99 / €59.99.

Others are reporting that if players buy the DLC for the Switch version, this will unlock the ability to upgrade to the Digital Deluxe Edition for $15 instead of $69.99.

The original Switch version is also currently on sale on the US eShop for $17.99 until May 19, meaning players who don’t already have the Switch version in their library can theoretically get the Switch 2 version for $27.99, less than half price.

This Switch sale isn’t active in all regions – it’s full price in the UK, for example – so players in those regions will have to use a separate account to access the US eShop and buy the Switch version for $17.99 there.

Warner Bros has yet to officially announce any Switch 2 upgrade offer for the Switch version, so assuming this isn’t an error it’s possible that it’s gone live on the eShop earlier than expected, or that Warner Bros is waiting for the discount on the Switch version to lift on May 19 before making the announcement.

While Nintendo has already announced that a number of existing Switch games will get Switch 2 Editions which are sold separately or as a paid upgrade, this is one of the first examples of a third-party publisher enabling owners of a Switch game to upgrade it to a Switch 2 version.

Last week Deltarune developer Toby Fox announced that players who buy the digital Switch version of the game will get the Switch 2 version too at no added cost, and vice-versa, essentially meaning that buying one version will add both versions to their library.

Nintendo has already confirmed Switch 2 Editions for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Pokémon Legends: Z-A.

Each upgrade will vary in price, with the Switch 2 upgrades for the Zelda games costing £7.99 / $9.99 each and the upgrades for Kirby and Mario Party costing £16.99 / $19.99. Players subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will get the Switch 2 upgrades for both Zelda games as part of their subscription.