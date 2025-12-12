Hogwarts Legacy is free on the Epic Games Store for the next week

Hogwarts Legacy has been made free to claim for a limited time on the Epic Games Store.

The game is currently free to claim, but the offer will end on December 18.

The deal also marks the start of the Epic Games Store Holiday Sale.

The sale, which runs until January 8, offers a number of games discounted at up to 75% off.

Released in February 2023, Harry Potter spin-off RPG Hogwarts Legacy was that year’s best-selling game ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It has since gone on to sell more than 34 million copies and made over $1 billion in total revenue.

Happy Holidays from the Epic Games Store! ❄️✨ https://t.co/AjotF4RYHH



Check out our festive discounts, Epic Extras, and FREE games during our Holiday Sale 🥰 Send games & add-ons directly to your friends, earn Epic Rewards with every purchase, or use your balance toward the… pic.twitter.com/Q51563kTvG — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 11, 2025

Last year Warner Bros. Discovery provided an update on its plans for a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy.

David Haddad, who was president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment at the time, said Warner Bros. Games is working on a Hogwarts Legacy follow-up, which he described as a “very big priority” for the company’s top executives.

Haddad said the sequel will share some big picture storytelling elements with Warner Bros. Television’s upcoming Harry Potter series, which is targeted to hit HBO in 2026.

“The rest of the company was very curious about what we helped to unlock with Hogwarts Legacy last year,” he told Variety last year.

It’s not clear how Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros will affect the future of Hogwarts Legacy, as well as the rest of Warner Bros’ gaming output.