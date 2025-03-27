Hogwarts Legacy expansion reportedly scrapped in Warner Bros. games overhaul

Warner Bros. has reportedly cancelled a planned expansion and Director’s Cut version of Hogwarts Legacy, as part of its video game restructuring.

According to Bloomberg, Warner decided to cancel the project due to concerns that the amount of content it had planned would not justify the price being considered.

It’s claimed that the expanded Hogwarts would’ve featured new storylines, and release later this year. Original developer Avalanche was reportedly working on the expansion with Suicide Squad studio Rocksteady.

Since its release in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has sold more than 34 million copies, making it one of the best-selling video games ever. Warner Bros. Discovery has confirmed that a sequel is in development and said that the project is one of its biggest priorities.

Warner announced last month that it was closing three internal game development studios and cancelling its Wonder Woman game, to focus on Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, and DC.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War studio Monolith Productions has shut down, with its in-development Wonder Woman game being axed. MultiVersus studio Player First Games, and mobile-focused studio WB San Diego, were also closed.

Warner Bros. Interactive’s president David Haddad is to leave his position after 12 years at the division, the company confirmed in January.

The announcement followed a challenging year for Warner’s games division, which included the commercial failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the disappointing relaunch of Multiversus.

“We have had to make some very difficult decisions to structure our development studios and investments around building the best games possible with our key franchises – Harry Potter, Mortal Kombat, DC and Game of Thrones,” Warner Bros. said last month.

“We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”