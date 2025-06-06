Hitman’s latest elusive target is Le Chiffre from Casino Royale, played by Mads Mikkelsen

The next elusive target in Hitman: World of Assassination is a famous enemy from the silver screen.

During Summer Game Fest, IO Interactive announced that the character Le Chiffre from Casino Royale is available now as an elusive target.

The role of Le Chiffre is once again being portrayed by Mads Mikkelsen, who played the character in the 2006 movie.

The mission, which is simply called The Banker, is available now, but will only last until July 6.

Players who sign up for an IOI account and beat the mission will unlock a special suit which can be used in the upcoming 007 First Light.

“Le Chiffre is a character I have always enjoyed – he’s calculating, cold, and ruthless,” Mikkelsen said in a statement.

“Bringing him into the world of Hitman makes for a thrilling collaboration. Players can expect mind games, high stakes, and twists that only this character could orchestrate. To succeed, they’ll need to play their hand wisely.”

IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak added: “We are beyond thrilled to welcome Mads Mikkelsen to Hitman: World of Assassination.

“Players are really going to enjoy this new mission, which marks the return of Le Chiffre after nearly 20 years. I’m excited to see our players jump into this small taste of bigger things to come in the Bond franchise from IO Interactive.”