Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered coming in 2027 from Saber Interactive

A remaster collection of the first three games in the Hitman series has been announced.

Revealed during the IO Interactive Showcase, Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered is being developed by Saber Interactive and will launch on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles in 2027.

The compilation includes remasters of Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, and Hitman: Contracts. All three games come with enhanced visuals – which can be toggled on and off – a new Photo Mode and more.

This is the latest remaster project from Saber Interactive, which previously worked on the remasters of Tomb Raider I-III, Tomb Raider IV-VI, Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, as well as the Switch port of The Witcher 3.

The announcement trailer doesn’t showcase any gameplay, but the handful of screenshots released show the visual upgrades applied, such as the replacement of flat 2D assets in the background with fully-modelled 3D environments.

“Discover the origins of the world’s deadliest assassin with the trilogy that defined the Hitman series, remastered for modern platforms while preserving the systems, tone and player-driven freedom that made the franchise iconic,” the official description reads.

“Whether you’re reliving these thrilling contracts or suiting up for the first time, Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered is the definitive way to experience the beginnings of Agent 47. With multiple paths and puzzles in every mission, you’ll be free to employ a diverse set of tools to fulfil each contract.”

Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered is set for release in 2027.