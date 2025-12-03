Hideo Kojima will keynote next year’s revamped GDC and share ‘personal insights into building a studio’

Death Stranding and Metal Gear director, Hideo Kojima, is set to headline GDC’s first keynote address in five years, it’s announced.

Titled, “Restarting from Zero: A Message to Creators Considering Independence,” the keynote will take place at the revamped 2026 event, which has been rebranded as a “Festival of Gaming”, and will take place in San Francisco between March 9 and 13.

Kojima’s keynote address will take place on the morning of Thursday, March 12, and will reflect on the creation of Kojima Productions, according to organisers, with “personal insights into building a studio, developing projects, establishing a brand, and connecting with fans”.

It says: “From early creative concept development to finding a physical office space to work from and finding world-class talent to occupy that space, Hideo Kojima will share his journey, the pitfalls and the creative fulfillment of starting all over again.”

Nina Brown, president of GDC, said: “Hideo Kojima is one of the most influential creative voices of our time, his work has shaped how the world experiences games.

“Having Kojima-san headline the GDC Festival of Gaming sets the perfect tone for what this new era is all about: fearless creativity, bold ideas, and elevating the entire game-making ecosystem. His journey embodies the spirit of reinvention that so many in the industry are navigating right now.”