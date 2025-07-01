Hideo Kojima wants to develop a game in space, and risk his life like Tom Cruise

Hideo Kojima has said he wants to be the first developer to make a game in space, and that he wants to put himself in a “Tom Cruise” situation where he risks his life.

Speaking at the Sydney Film Festival (attended by The Guardian) Kojima said that he doesn’t merely want to go into space as part of the burgeoning space tourism industry, but instead wants to spend extended time in orbit.

“I want to train properly, learn how to do the docking, go to the International Space Station and stay there for a few months,” he said. “I’m not a scientist, but I could probably make games in space. I want to be the first. There are a lot of astronauts over 60, so I guess it’s possible.”

Kojima then joked that if he were able to develop a game in space, he would feel less irritated by his bad back.

He went on to say that he would like to put himself in a dangerous situation, like Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise, to make him feel alive.

“It’s Tom Cruise disease,” he told the audience. “Tom Cruise finds out his worth when living with his life on the line.”

Cruise, who is the star and executive producer of the Mission: Impossible franchise, is known for doing his own, highly dangerous stunts as part of the franchise. Stunts have included hanging off the side of a plane as it was taking off and jumping off a motorcycle off the side of a mountain before parachuting away.

