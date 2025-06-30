Hideo Kojima says he personally inserted all his cameos in Death Stranding 2

Hideo Kojima has stated that he personally added every reference to himself to Death Stranding 2, as his staff pretended they didn’t know what he was talking about when asked to add Kojima Easter eggs.

Hideo Kojima‘s games are renowned for their self-referential nature, referencing both his past work and the developer himself. His latest release, Death Standing 2: On The Beach, is no exception.

Now, in a new interview, Kojima has joked that his staff pretend not to know what he’s asking them to do when it comes to Kojima references, so he adds them himself.

“I put all of these things in,” Kojima told GameSpark. “Even if I said to the staff, ‘Please put them in!’, they would just say, ‘Huh?’ and pretend not to know (laughs).”

Kojima then revealed that he makes a cameo in the night sky in Death Stranding 2 as a constellation.

“Some people might be a little put off (laughs).”

Hideo Kojima has a long history of making cameo appearances in both games that he has developed and those developed by his friends.

In the original Death Stranding, Kojima can appear in the player’s private room. If the player moves the camera to aim at Sam’s bare feet, Kojima will appear, covered in tar. He also appears as a hologram in the game.

Kojima’s final game as part of Konami, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain, features a side mission during which the player rescues Hideo Kojima. He also appeared in the game’s prologue, Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes.

Hideo Kojima appears near the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077 at an in-game bar. He appeared in Control as Dr. Yoshimi Tokui. In exchange, Remedy creative director Sam Lake appeared in Death Stranding as one of the game’s preppers.