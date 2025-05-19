Hideo Kojima reveals his next espionage game ‘Physint’ is 5-6 years away

Hideo Kojima has said that one of his next games, Physint, won’t be released for “five or six” years.

Kojima recently spoke to French magazine Le Film Français, during which he was asked about the adaptation of the Death Stranding film, which is currently in production at A24, and if he’d like to work on more films in the future.

When asked if he’d like to direct a film, Kojima replied, “Oh, yes! I received many offers after leaving Konami.”

Kojima went on to explain that he has multiple video game projects in development, and that he may consider making a film once Death Stranding 2 and Physint are complete.

“Besides Death Stranding 2, there is Physint in development. That will take me another five or six years. Maybe after that, I could finally decide to tackle a film. I grew up with cinema. Directing would be a kind of homage to it. Besides, I’m getting older, and I would prefer to do it while still young.”

Physint was announced in January 2024 during a PlayStation State of Play presentation. Appearing alongside Herman Hulst, Kojima announced that he was working on a “brand-new, original IP,” that was a “next-generation action espionage game.”

Interestingly, Kojima doesn’t mention OD, his upcoming Microsoft project. However, it’s possible that this wasn’t mentioned because the interview was conducted as part of the ongoing promotion for Death Stranding 2, which Sony Interactive Entertainment is publishing.

Hideo Kojima has made his love for cinema very public. He routinely posts film reviews to his social media account and collects film memorabilia. Kojima’s games are known for their long, sometimes feature-length cutscenes, which have led many fans to suggest that Kojima should one day direct a film.

Hideo Kojima recently said he’s reevaluated his priorities since turning 60 and becoming severely ill during the pandemic, and has even left a will containing game ideas for staff to use after his death.

VGC recently travelled to Kojima Productions in Tokyo, Japan, for an extensive Death Stranding 2 preview and interviews with the game’s development team.