Hideo Kojima casting call reveals Physint hijacked bus scene and ‘Mads Mikkelsen-type’ villain

A casting call for Hideo Kojima’s new PlayStation stealth franchise, Physint, has revealed potential new details on the project and suggested that performance work is due to begin in the coming months.

As spotted by MP1st, a casting call for the project, codenamed ‘Shimmer’, has been published, attached to the same casting director, Mari Ueda, who worked on Death Stranding 2.

The casting call describes a scene with multiple passengers on a hijacked bus, and is looking to cast a mother holding her newborn baby, five teenagers of different ethnicities, two other male passengers, and an antagonistic character “with a German accent”.

Notably, the villain of the scene is described as “Mads Mikkelsen in Hannibal but with flair”. Mikkelsen worked with Kojima on the original Death Stranding game. The casting call reportedly describes the character’s complexion as slim, and his personality as quiet but “intense” and “confident in a psychotic way.”

Shooting for ‘Shimmer’ is allegedly set to begin in June of this year, suggesting that Physint could still be several years from release. Speaking last year, Kojima stated that Physint could take five or six years to develop.

Kojima Productions and Sony Interactive Entertainment first announced Physint, which is described as a “brand-new, original IP” and a “next-generation action espionage game”, in 2024. This was followed by a key art and small casting reveal last year, which confirmed that actors Charlee Fraser, Don Lee, and Minami Hamabe will star in the game.

PlayStation’s studios boss, Hermen Hulst, appeared in a brief video message, in which he reiterated his excitement for Physint.

“We’re not going to be sharing too many details today, but I can confirm that this game is fueled by the same creative energy, the same ambition that has made the PlayStation and Kojima partnership so powerful over the past 30 years.”