Hideki Kamiya says players who spoil Resident Evil Requiem deserve to ‘die a thousand deaths’

Former Resident Evil lead Hideki Kamiya says anyone who spoils the story of Resident Evil Requiem early deserves to die “a thousand deaths”.

Kamiya – also known for such series as Bayonetta, Okami and Viewtiful Joe – started his career as a system planner on the original 1996 Resident Evil, before directing Resident Evil 2 and designing Resident Evil 0.

Last week Capcom asked players not to watch or share gameplay footage of Resident Evil Requiem circulating online, noting that it was aware of players spoiling major plot points on video sites and in forums such as Reddit.

Retweeting Capcom’s message at the weekend, Kamiya shared his own memories of Resident Evil 2 being spoiled before release, and stated that anyone spoiling game storylines deserve severe punishment.

“I remember back on Biohazard 2 [Resident Evil 2], I’m pretty sure its late-game twist was completely spoiled by some weekly photo magazine too,” Kamiya wrote (via machine translation).

“For the sake of your own selfish satisfaction, you trample on the feelings of players eagerly awaiting the game, and the creators who poured their hearts into making it.

“It’s a despicable act that destroys everyone’s happiness – you deserve to die a thousand deaths. May you be cursed never to play games again.”

Resident Evil Requiem is set for release on Friday, February 27, but physical copies have already been spotted out in the wild since last week.

Kamiya founded new studio Clovers in 2023, after 17 years at PlatinumGames. He’s now working alongside Capcom again, with Clovers currently working on a new game in the Okami series.

“At the small scale we’re at right now, making this next Okami game is all that we can handle,” Kamiya told VGC in an interview last year, “but as we scale up and become bigger, hopefully that could mean potentially working on the next Okami game, or a new IP with another publisher, or another Capcom IP. Any of those possibilities would make us very happy.”

VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview: “The addition of Leon will almost certainly ensure plenty of combat, something Grace’s presence is designed to negate the need for. The result may be a game that’s stealthy in some areas and shooty in others – a potentially enjoyable mix of styles, but also a potential jack of all trades and master of none.”