Hideki Kamiya says he’d ‘love’ to remake Devil May Cry, now he’s working with Capcom again

Former PlatinumGames designer Hideki Kamiya says he’d like to work on his classic Capcom action games Devil May Cry and Viewtiful Joe again.

Kamiya was recently reunited with his former employer via his new studio Clovers, which is creating a sequel to another of his classic titles, Okami.

Speaking via his YouTube channel, Kamiya was asked if he’d like to use the opportunity to revisit some of his other Capcom games, namely the first Devil May Cry, which he directed.

“As for a Devil May Cry remake, of course I’d love to do that,” he said. “I usually don’t replay my own games after release, and Devil May Cry is no exception. But once in a while, I catch gameplay clips and think, ‘yeah, this really does feel like a 24-year-old game design.’

“With today’s technology and game design approach, of course, I’d want to remake it from the ground up. If that ever happens… well, I don’t think seriously unless it’s really happening, so right now, I don’t have anything in mind. But if the time comes, I’ll come up with something. That’s what I do!”

He added: “So Capcom, leave it to me! Also, let me handle Viewtiful Joe too!”

Kamiya recently said that the fact his new studio is working on an Okami sequel doesn’t mean it’ll focus solely on existing IP in the future.

Speaking to Japanese publication GameSpark, Kamiya was asked how he felt about the studio’s relationship with existing IP. Kamiya stressed that the most important thing wasn’t whether the game was based on an existing series, but whether it’s interesting.

“If we were asked to make a game that uses an existing IP, and if it looked like it would be interesting to ‘Cloverize’ it in our own way, then we would do it,” he said.

“But of course, if we get a project proposal that we really want to work on, and the desire to go it grows, then we’ll do an original work too. So I think it’s appropriate to say we won’t close off any possibilities – in the end, it all comes down to whether or not we get a ‘wow’ feeling from it.”