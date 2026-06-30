Hideki Kamiya describes his ‘cozy’ Resident Evil game, with retired Leon walking the dog

Resident Evil 2 director Hideki Kamiya has brainstormed his idea for a ‘cozy’ Resident Evil spin-off, in which Leon Kennedy grows vegetables and goes fishing.

Clovers boss Kamiya, who worked on the original Resident Evil and directed its sequel, recently made headlines for a video in which he revealed he wanted Capcom to make a ‘non-scary’ mode to Resident Evil games.

“I’ve been saying forever they should make a non-scary mode,” he said in a video posted on Clovers’ social media accounts earlier this year. “I just want to enjoy the puzzles and the combat,” he added. “I don’t need the scary stuff…”

In a new post acknowledging the Resident Evil series’ 30th anniversary, Kamiya again shared his desire for Capcom to add a ‘non-scary’ mode.

Respond to a fan, Kamiya later brainstormed what his own ‘cozy’ Resident Evil game would look like, including barbeques, visiting friends, and walking the dog.

We’re all playing Resident Evil Requiem!

Kamiya—who hates horror games—is doing his usual grumbling 🤭🍀 pic.twitter.com/ocbW8tsnDR — CLOVERS Inc. (@CLOVERS_en) March 10, 2026

“If I made it, it’d turn into a game where retired Leon goes fishing in the countryside, forages for wild veggies, bakes bread, walks the dog, [and] tends a home garden,” he wrote.

Kamiya added that retired Leon would “drive 50 km to the general store for supplies, invite old buddies over for a barbecue, fix the neighbour grandma’s oven at her request, sell homemade lemonade at the local festival… but that’d be cool, right…?”

The former PlatinumGames VP recently reunited with Capcom via his self-funded studio Clovers, which is working on a sequel to his 2006 adventure game Okami.

It's not a full game mode, but here... pic.twitter.com/ZKYWWWJSHC — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) March 11, 2026

Speaking to VGC last year, Kamiya said he hoped to repay Capcom’s confidence by delivering a game that earns an even deeper trust between the pair.

“Of course, at the small scale we’re at right now, making this next Okami game is all that we can handle, but as we scale up and become bigger, hopefully that could mean potentially working on the next Okami game, or a new IP with another publisher, or another Capcom IP. Any of those possibilities would make us very happy.”

Capcom announced the next Resident Evil entry, Resident Evil Veronica, at the Summer Game Fest earlier this month, and VGC heard from the game’s producer on how it’s rebuilding the classic entry for a modern audience.