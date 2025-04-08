Here’s why you should join the VGC Patreon and support independent games media

The start of 2025 has marked a huge number of changes to VGC’s Patreon.

We’ve increased the benefits for members at every tier, we’ve increased our output of videos and podcasts, and our Discord community is growing and growing.

Patreon.com/VideoGamesChronicle is the absolute best way to support VGC, which remains a 100% independent publication. It’s also given us the freedom to create more of what our community wants, rather than purely focusing on traffic.

Below is a collection of some of the highlights of our 2025 content so far and what you can expect if you sign up.

Website benefits

Earlier this year the VGC website introduced ad-free browsing and exclusive article commenting for all Patreon supporters, on top of our regular member benefits.

In addition, we’ve overhauled the comments system on VGC news, reviews, and articles so that Patreon members on paid tiers can connect their accounts directly to the website for exclusive posting, further bolstering the community that’s already thriving over on our Discord channel.

Once Patreon members have logged in on VideoGamesChronicle.com (via the comments section at the bottom of an article), you’ll be able to instantly explore VGC ad-free and join the discussion in the comments below our stories.

Premium Videos

We continued to produce premium video content exclusively for Patreon members, including vlogs, watchalongs, unboxing videos and more. Here are the highlights of the past few months.

Behind the scenes at the Nintendo Switch 2 reveal event

Andy recently got a chance to head to France and check out the Nintendo Switch 2.

Now live on the VGC Patreon: Behind the scenes at the Switch 2 reveal event!www.patreon.com/VideoGamesCh... — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2025-04-07T18:45:37.691Z

Behind the scenes at GDC

Last month, Andy flew off to San Francisco to the games development hotbed of GDC.

My GDC behind the scenes vlog is now live on the VGC Patreon! Join, support us, and discover if Peter Mandelson likes GoldenEye.www.patreon.com/VideoGamesCh... — Andy Robinson (@andyrobinson.bsky.social) 2025-03-25T21:55:03.549Z

Acceptable in the 90s: VR haircuts and Craig Charles

Each month, VGC revisits a classic episode of 90s gaming TV.

For this month’s episode, we checked out another early episode of GamesMaster and some Bad Influence. The highlight of the episode however, was Jordan and Andy completely losing it at the sight of a classic 90s hairdo.

Our latest episode of Acceptable in the 90s is available now for our Patreon Insider and Season Ticket members. This month, a GamesMaster haircut takes us ever so slightly by surprise.www.patreon.com/posts/accept... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-03-31T15:46:54.475Z

Jordan at Pokemon EUIC 2025

Jordan visited Pokemon EUIC, the biggest Pokemon tournament of all time. Check out Jordan’s vlog below!

Preview of my hour-long Pokemon vlog, which will be up later. This is literally all it takes to make my partner and I's day. — Jordan Middler (@jordanmiddler.bsky.social) 2025-03-01T13:08:40.294Z

Extra Podcasts

Alongside our premium videos, VGC’s Patreon podcast series continued, with new episodes of CVG, Off-Topic, and more dropping.

CVG Episode 7 – The Video Game Magazine Days

In episode 7 of CVG, Chris chatted to ex-games journalists about what it was like working on a gaming magazine at the height of their popularity.

The latest episode of our retro podcast CVG is out on Patreon. @scully1888.bsky.social and @andyrobinson.bsky.social are joined by veterans Mike Jackson and Paul Davies to discuss making UK game magazines in the 90s and 2000s.Available to all paid tiers on Patreon: www.patreon.com/posts/cvg-ep... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-03-10T13:45:11.573Z

Off-Topic – Japan, again

On this month’s Off Topic, Andy shares his favourite pastime, booking a holiday in Japan.

Podcast: Going to Japan expert Andy Robinson gives Jordan Middler the lowdown on how to get the most out of his first trip. Plus, learn Japanese with Chris Scullion. @jordanmiddler.bsky.social @scully1888.bsky.social @andyrobinson.bsky.social Out now: www.patreon.com/posts/124561... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-03-17T15:49:29.269Z

WWE 2K25 – 74-minute review special

Jordan and Chris get in the ring for an extended review of WWE 2K25.

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd After Dark

Comedian Christopher Macarthur-Boyd joined VGC to chat about Avowed and more. The normal version of the podcast was made available on our main feed, but Patreon members got an extra bonus edition of the pod.

How does Avowed and former WWE SuperStar Kenzo Suzuki embody the death of monoculture? @jordanmiddler.bsky.social, @scully1888.bsky.social and @macarthurboyd.bsky.social answer the questions you never asked.📺: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gqj...Patreon Bonus: www.patreon.com/posts/christ... — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-03-02T21:08:04.281Z

Jordan and Chris play Split Fiction

Jordan and Chris played through the first hour of Hazelight‘s new game, Split Fiction.

New episodes in this series will be released each month for the rest of the year.

VGC's @jordanmiddler.bsky.social and @scully1888.bsky.social are making their way through Split Fiction. The first hour is now on Patreon, with more episodes coming monthly.www.patreon.com/posts/123780...We've also posted a 30-minute preview on YouTube: youtu.be/04ODPsWgYgc — VGC (@videogameschronicle.com) 2025-03-06T16:10:25.447Z

VGC First Play

This year, VGC also introduced First Play.

The concept is this: we get a new game, start our capture equipment and microphone immediately, and play through the first part of the game, commenting with our immediate reaction as we do.

First Play videos won’t be a set length; it’ll depend on the type of game. For a story-based adventure, it could be the first hour, for an indie 2D platformer, it may only require 15 minutes. We’ll call it as we see it each time, stopping when we feel we’ve reached a point where enough of the game has been shown to give viewers a grasp of what’s going on.

Each First Play video will have two versions: a standard YouTube version, and a Patreon version. For the Patreon versions, which will be available to all paid tiers on our Patreon page, we’ll continue to record after the standard video ends, showing even more of the game. The Patreon versions of the videos will also be demonetized, meaning there’ll be no ads no matter how long the video is.

You can check out the first First Play videos below.