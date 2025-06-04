Here’s The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and Echoes of Wisdom running on Nintendo Switch 2

Here’s your first look at The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom running on Nintendo Switch 2.

Both games have received free Switch 2 updates, designed to make them run better on Nintendo‘s latest hardware.

When they were released, both games were generally praised, but both were also criticised for their performance, with frame rate in particular suffering.

It was hoped, therefore, that even though Nintendo’s update notes for each game only refer to improved resolution, the console’s increased power would naturally increase the frame rate anyway.

Our video – which can be seen embedded above, or on our YouTube channel – enables you to see for yourself whether that’s the case.

There are free Switch 2 upgrades coming to 12 existing Switch games at launch, separate from the paid Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Zelda games Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

Some of these updates add GameShare support, which means players with multiple Switch consoles – be that Switch or Switch 2 – can play multiplayer with only one copy. Others offer resolution boosts, frame rate upgrades, HDR support or a combination of all three.

VGC’s Link’s Awakening review referred to the game’s performance issues, saying: “Developer Grezzo (which was responsible for the 3DS remasters of Ocarina and Majora’s Mask) has done a wonderful job creating a 2D Zelda for the HD era, even if it’s slightly marred by the more-than-occasional performance hit.”