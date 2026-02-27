Here’s the first look at the live-action God of War

Amazon has unveiled the first image of its live-action God of War series.

Starring Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead) as Kratos, and young actor Callum Vinson as his son Arteus, the Amazon Prime series is currently in production in Vancouver, Canada.

“Father and Son. Behold your first look at Kratos and Atreus in the God of War series now in production for Prime Video,” Amazon said. “Their journey to the highest peak begins.”

Amazon has ordered two seasons for God of War, which will cover the two modern game entries and see Kratos raise his son while battling Norse gods.

“Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye,” a synopsis reads. “Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human.”

Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

Sony Santa Monica is currently celebrating God of War’s 20th anniversary via various initiatives, most notably a brand new 2D game that was shadow-dropped following its State of Play announcement this month.

During the same livestream, the developer also revealed that a God of War Trilogy Remake is in early development. “We ask for your patience as it will be a while before anything else can be shared,” it said. “When we can come back with an update, we aim to make it a big one!”