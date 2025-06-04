Here’s Super Mario Odyssey and Bowser’s Fury running on Nintendo Switch 2

Here’s your first look at Super Mario Odyssey and Bowser’s Fury running on Nintendo Switch 2.

Both of the games have received free updates, which players with the Nintendo Switch 2 can download on launch day, June 5.

VGC has received a Nintendo Switch 2 ,and the free updates are now live, giving you your first look at both Mario games running on the system.

Twelve original Nintendo Switch games are set to receive free patches for the Nintendo Switch 2. These are separate from the paid Switch 2 Edition upgrades for Zelda games Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom.

VGC has also taken a look at The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening and The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom running on Nintendo Switch 2, which you can see here.

Nintendo Switch 2 launch lineup includes Mario Kart World, a new open-world entry in the franchise. We recently got to play the new game for several hours, which we said introduces “one of the series best features.”