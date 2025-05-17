Here’s how Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s visuals compare on Switch 2 vs. Switch 1

The first Switch vs Switch 2 screenshots for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet have been published, after fans compared areas shown in this week’s official media drop.

On Friday, Nintendo confirmed the list of games getting free Switch 2 updates when the console releases on June 5.

Much to the delight of fans, the list includes Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, a game that received much criticism for its visuals and performance when it released in 2022.

According to Nintendo, Scarlet and Violet’s visuals have been “optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality,” with an improved frame rate.

Now, Italian site PokéNext has posted direct comparison shots, alongside the officially released Nintendo Switch 2 screens, so players can see the difference for themselves:

🔥 PRIME FOTO di Pokémon Scarlatto e Violetto per Nintendo Switch 2 (update gratuito) vs Nintendo Switch!



Che ne pensate? L'aggiornamento migliorerà risoluzione e frame rate! #pokemon #nintendoswitch2 pic.twitter.com/tLa3jtJd9F — PokéNext - News Pokémon e Nintendo (@pokenext_it) May 16, 2025

Other Switch titles receiving free updates for Switch 2 include Super Mario Odyssey, Arms, Captain Toad, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and more.

Some games will only be getting the addition of GameShare support, a new feature which means that players with multiple Switch consoles (be that Switch or Switch 2) will be able to play multiplayer with only one copy of the game.

Others will be getting resolution boosts, frame rate upgrades, HDR support, or a combination of all three.

Nintendo has not stated that these are the only games in its existing library to get free Switch 2 updates, so it’s possible that more will follow.