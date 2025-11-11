Here’s everything that was announced during PlayStation’s State of Play Japan presentation
The 40-minute show featured 28 announcements for games from Japan and the rest of Asia
Sony has broadcast its latest State of Play presentation, this time focusing solely on games developed in Japan and the rest of Asia.
State of Play Japan lasted around 40 minutes, and can be watched again in the video embedded below.
If you don’t have 40 minutes to spare, however, we’re here to help you skim through everything that was announced.
Underneath the trailer below is our handy list of every reveal and news announcement, in the order it was shown in the video.
- Dragon Quest VII Reimagined
- A new gameplay trailer for Square Enix‘s latest RPG remake, along with a confirmed release date of February 5, 2026
- InKONBINI: One Store, Many Stories
- A new trailer for this indie simulation game set in a 1990s Japanese convenience store. It’s due for release in April 2026.
- Coffee Talk Tokyo
- A new look at the third game in the Coffee Talk series of barista-themed visual novels, set for release on March 5.
- BrokenLore: Unfollow
- The latest game in the BrokenLore series of horror games, with a new trailer and a January 16, 2026 release date.
- BrokenLore: Ascend
- Yet another BrokenLore horror game, this time tasking players with climbing the Tokyo Tower. It also got a trailer, and a summer 2026 release window.
- Fatal Frame II: Crimson Butterfly Remake
- Koei Tecmo‘s remake had already been announced, but along with a new trailer we got a March 12, 2026 release date.
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins – Visions of Four Heroes DLC
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins released back in January, but this was the first solid look at its paid DLC, which launches on January 22, 2026 and includes new stories, allies, weapons and more.
- Gran Turismo 7 – Power Pack DLC
- Gran Turismo 7 will be getting some new paid DLC of its own. Aimed at more serious players, it includes new “authentic motorsport challenges” including 24-hour races.
- MotionRec
- This indie game is about recording your movements then playing them back at different points in the stage. It’s set for release in spring 2026.
- Wandering Sword
- No Sleep For Kaname Date – From AI: The Somnium Files
- This visual novel, which is the third entry in the AI: The Somnium Files series, was released on Switch, Switch 2 and PC back in July. As marked by a new trailer, it’s coming to PS4 and PS5 (and Xbox Series X/S) on February 26, 2026.
- Tokyo Xtreme Racer
- It’s been roughly 20 years since the last console entry in the Tokyo Xtreme Racer series (known in Europe as Tokyo Highway Challenge). Now it’s back, and it’s coming on February 26, 2006.
- Once Upon A Katamari – Two DLC packs
- The latest game in the Katamari Damacy series is getting two music-themed DLC packs – Dance Dance Remixes in November, and NEO Remixes later this winter.
- Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac – Sonic the Hedgehog DLC
- The previously announced Sonic DLC for Pac-Man World 2: Re-Pac has been shadow-dropped today, with a new trailer to celebrate.
- Digimon Story: Time Stranger – Episode Pack 1 DLC
- The first DLC for the recently released Digimon Story: Time Stranger will be called Alternate Dimension, and will be released this winter. A teaser trailer was shown for it.
- Super Robot Wars Y – Contract from the Darkness DLC
- The latest Super Robot Wars game was released in the summer, and the first paid DLC is coming on November 21. Titled Contract from the Darkness, it features crossovers with Galaxy Cyclone Braiger, The Big O and Fuuto PI: The Portrait of Kamen Rider Skull.
- Monster Hunter Wilds – Title Update 4
- The fourth free title update for Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on December 16, and will include the Giant Halberd Dragon Gogmazios.
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – Sega DLC and SpongeBob SquarePants DLC
- The SpongeBob DLC will be coming to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds on November 20. The next few free Sega crossover characters were also announced: Nights is coming in December 2025, AiAi from Super Monkey Ball is coming in January 2026, and Tangle and Whisper from the Sonic the Hedgehog IDW comic series are coming in February 2026.
- Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse
- A release date announcement from this witch-themed Metroidvania, along with a new trailer. It’s coming on March 5, 2026.
- BlazBlue Entropy Effect X
- This BlazBlue spin-off is a roguelite action game where you can play as 14 characters from the fighting game series. As revealed in its new trailer, it’s out on February 12, 2026.
- Damon and Baby
- An action game from Arc System Works, this is a twin stick shooter where you play as a demon king with their child on their shoulders. It got a trailer and an early 2026 release window.
- Kyouran Makaism
- A new action RPG from the team behind the Disgaea series, where players can turn defeated enemies into Familiars, with 16 different creature types to command – you can fight alongside them or turn them into weapons. It’s released on January 29, 2006.
- Fate Trigger
- Described as “a next-generation tactical hero shooter built in Unreal Engine 5”, this third-person multiplayer game is set for release next year.
- Octopath Traveler 0
- A new story trailer was shown for this Octopath Traveler prequel. The game is set to release on December 4.
- Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls
- A new look at Arc System Works’ Marvel-themed fighting game gave us a good look at Spider-Man and Ghost Rider, among others. A closed beta for the game will take place on December 5-7, as a new trailer revealed.
- Elden Ring Nightreign – The Forsaken Hollows
- The first major DLC was announced for Elden Ring Nightreign. The Forsaken Hollows will be released on December 4, and will include additional Nightfarers, Bosses, and more, according to FromSoftware. It also got a trailer.
- Sony Monitor
- Sony announced a new monitor, which will only be released in Japan and the US. The 27″ monitor features a 1440p screen with HDRF support and up to 240Hz refresh rate with VRR support, and also includes a charging hook to charge a DualSense controller.
- PS5 Digital Japanese Edition
- Finally, it was announced that Japan will be getting a new, cheaper version of the PS5 Digital Edition which will be locked to Japanese language support only. It will cost ¥55,000 ($355), which is a heavy discount on the current ¥72,980 ($475) price for the PS5 Digital in Japan, but still not quite as low as the ¥39,980 ($260) it originally cost at launch.
