Here’s everything that was announced during PlayStation’s State of Play Japan presentation

Sony has broadcast its latest State of Play presentation, this time focusing solely on games developed in Japan and the rest of Asia.

State of Play Japan lasted around 40 minutes, and can be watched again in the video embedded below.

If you don’t have 40 minutes to spare, however, we’re here to help you skim through everything that was announced.

Underneath the trailer below is our handy list of every reveal and news announcement, in the order it was shown in the video.