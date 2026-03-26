Here’s everything announced in the Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox live-streamed a Partner Preview event on Thursday, featuring new reveals on upcoming games from third-party publishers.

The main attractions were Stranger than Heaven, the new IP from Sega’s Yakuza studio, a multiformat release for Hades 2, Dispatch coming to Xbox, and more.

There’s also new DLC coming to S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, an imminent release for Super Meat Boy 3D, plus several brand new indie games.

The show concluded with a first look at ‘robot detective’ game, Artificial Detective, said to be in development at a new studio comprised of former Control and Dead Space developers.

Below follows a summary of everything announced in Thursday’s Xbox Partner Preview, along with trailers for every game.

Everything announced in the Xbox Partner Preview

RoboCop: Rogue City developer Teyon announced that a new Hunter: The Reckoning game is in development:

Kuro’s free-to-play action RPG, Wuthering Waves, is coming to Xbox in July:

Owlcat’s game based on sci-fi series The Expanse has been given a release window:

Narrative farming sim Grave Seasons is out in August:

A new Serious Sam game, Shatterverse, was announced for later this year:

Sega revealed more information on the upcoming Stranger Than Heaven:

Super Meat Boy 3D is releasing next week:

Annapurna’s Forever Ago was “re-announced”:

Hack-n-slash roguelike Ascend to Zero was revealed:

2025 hit Dispatch is coming to Xbox this summer:

Rebellion announced a new horror sci-fi action game, Alien Deathstorm:

Frog Sqwad, a co-op extraction puzzle-platformer, was announced:

Bluey’s Happy Snaps is coming in Fall 2026:

Stalker 2’s first major story expansion, Cost of Hope, is coming this summer:

MOOSA: Dirty Fate is a dark action game inspired by Korean history:

A demo for The Eternal Life of Goldman is out today:

Vaunted, a sci-fi tactical RPG, is coming this year:

Hades 2 is finally coming to PlayStation and Xbox next month:

Artificial Detective, the debut title from studio Vivix, was revealed: