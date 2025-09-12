Support VGC

Here’s everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct

Around 40 games appeared during Nintendo’s hour-long presentation

Nintendo has just held its longest ever Nintendo Direct presentation, during which around 40 upcoming games were shown.

New Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Yoshi and Mario Tennis games were announced, along with new details on previously announced games.

Surprise DLC was also announced for Donkey Kong Bananza, while retro fans got unexpected news that Virtual Boy is coming to Switch Online.

A range of third-party games also featured, including remakes of Fatal Frame 2 and Dragon Quest 7, as well as news that three Resident Evil games, including the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, are coming to Switch 2 next year.

Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.

Other headlines:

  • Hades 2 will be released on September 25
  • A remake of Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is coming next year
  • Storm Lancers, a 2D side-scrolling roguelike inspired by ’80s sci-fi anime, is out on Switch today
  • Four-player life sim Dinkum is out on November 5
  • Popucom, a co-op adventure game set on a mysterious planet, is out on Holiday 2025
  • Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’s release window has been narrowed to Spring 2026
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is getting a digital release on October 30
  • Lynked: Banner of the Spark, a part roguelike and part life sim, is out on Switch and Switch 2 today
  • A series of amiibo are being released for Kirby Air Riders
  • Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be released on November 6
  • A remake of Dragon Quest 7, which will be called Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, is coming on February 5
  • Switch 2 Editions of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Overcooked 2, Stardew Valley, Human Fall Flat 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2 are on the way
  • A sequel to Suica Game called Suica Game Planet is coming this Winter
  • Danganronpa 2 is returning next year as Danganronpa 2×2
  • Dynasty Warriors: Origins comes to Switch 2 on January 22
  • Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will release on Switch 2 on March 23, 2026
