Here’s everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct
Around 40 games appeared during Nintendo’s hour-long presentation
Nintendo has just held its longest ever Nintendo Direct presentation, during which around 40 upcoming games were shown.
New Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Yoshi and Mario Tennis games were announced, along with new details on previously announced games.
Surprise DLC was also announced for Donkey Kong Bananza, while retro fans got unexpected news that Virtual Boy is coming to Switch Online.
A range of third-party games also featured, including remakes of Fatal Frame 2 and Dragon Quest 7, as well as news that three Resident Evil games, including the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, are coming to Switch 2 next year.
Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.
- The second Mario movie finally has an official title, along with a teaser trailer
- Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario Galaxy 2 will be released on Switch next month, with a bundle available which will retail for $70
- A new Mario Tennis game is out next year
- Super Mario Bros Wonder is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with new content called Meetup in Bellabel Park
- A brand new Yoshi adventure called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is coming next year
- Square Enix has confirmed the release date for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- A Virtual Boy collection and headset accessory are coming to Switch and Switch 2
- Nintendo has finally confirmed Metroid Prime 4’s release date, while also revealing new open-world motorbike sections
- Donkey Kong Bananza is getting paid DLC featuring DK Isle – and it’s out today
- Capcom is officially bringing Resident Evil 7, Village and Requiem to Switch 2 on the same day next year
- A new Pokémon spin-off called Pokémon Pokopia is coming from Koei Tecmo
- The next game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, has been revealed
- Pokémon Legends Z-A is getting paid DLC featuring Mega Raichu
- Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja have been confirmed for Pokémon Legends Z-A
Other headlines:
- Hades 2 will be released on September 25
- A remake of Fatal Frame 2: Crimson Butterfly is coming next year
- Storm Lancers, a 2D side-scrolling roguelike inspired by ’80s sci-fi anime, is out on Switch today
- Four-player life sim Dinkum is out on November 5
- Popucom, a co-op adventure game set on a mysterious planet, is out on Holiday 2025
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream’s release window has been narrowed to Spring 2026
- Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection is getting a digital release on October 30
- Lynked: Banner of the Spark, a part roguelike and part life sim, is out on Switch and Switch 2 today
- A series of amiibo are being released for Kirby Air Riders
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment will be released on November 6
- A remake of Dragon Quest 7, which will be called Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined, is coming on February 5
- Switch 2 Editions of One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, Overcooked 2, Stardew Valley, Human Fall Flat 2 and PowerWash Simulator 2 are on the way
- A sequel to Suica Game called Suica Game Planet is coming this Winter
- Danganronpa 2 is returning next year as Danganronpa 2×2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins comes to Switch 2 on January 22
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection will release on Switch 2 on March 23, 2026