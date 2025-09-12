Here’s everything announced during today’s Nintendo Direct

Nintendo has just held its longest ever Nintendo Direct presentation, during which around 40 upcoming games were shown.

New Pokémon, Fire Emblem, Yoshi and Mario Tennis games were announced, along with new details on previously announced games.

Surprise DLC was also announced for Donkey Kong Bananza, while retro fans got unexpected news that Virtual Boy is coming to Switch Online.

A range of third-party games also featured, including remakes of Fatal Frame 2 and Dragon Quest 7, as well as news that three Resident Evil games, including the upcoming Resident Evil Requiem, are coming to Switch 2 next year.

Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.

The second Mario movie finally has an official title, along with a teaser trailer

A new Mario Tennis game is out next year

Super Mario Bros Wonder is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition with new content called Meetup in Bellabel Park

A brand new Yoshi adventure called Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is coming next year

A Virtual Boy collection and headset accessory are coming to Switch and Switch 2

Nintendo has finally confirmed Metroid Prime 4’s release date, while also revealing new open-world motorbike sections

Donkey Kong Bananza is getting paid DLC featuring DK Isle – and it’s out today

The next game in the Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave, has been revealed

Pokémon Legends Z-A is getting paid DLC featuring Mega Raichu

Mega Chesnaught, Mega Delphox and Mega Greninja have been confirmed for Pokémon Legends Z-A

Other headlines: