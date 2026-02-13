Here’s everything announced during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation
More than 30 announcements were made during Sony’s latest showcase
Sony has just held its latest PlayStation State of Play presentation, during which more than 30 games were shown.
A new remake of the original God of War trilogy was announced, alongside a shadow drop of a 2D God of War spin-off.
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 was also finally confirmed after much speculation, and VGC’s story back in 2021 that a Castlevania reimagining was “in development internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios” was finally proved true with Belmont’s Curse.
Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.
- PlayStation shadow-dropped a God of War 2D spin-off called God of War: Sons of Sparta, and confirmed that a remake of the original trilogy is in development.
- A new Saros trailer addresses Returnal complaints head-on with a permanent progression system.
- The first gameplay trailer of Silent Hill: Townfall reveals that it’s a first-person game.
- Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is officially coming this week, courtesy of Digital Eclipse.
- A John Wick game starring Keanu Reeves was revealed by Saber Interactive.
- Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is a new Castlevania game coming in 2026 by the teams behind Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia.
- Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to modern consoles in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection 2.
- A Control Resonant gameplay trailer shows new enemies and abilities.
- A new Dead or Alive game is in development, while a current-gen update of Dead or Alive 6 called Last Round is coming in June.
- Ghost of Yotei’s Legends multiplayer mode is coming next month.
- Death Stranding 2 is coming to PC next month with ‘new modes and features’.
- PlayStation adventure Kena: Bridge of Spirits is getting a PS5 and PC sequel this year.
- February’s PlayStation Plus games were officially confirmed, including Spider-Man 2.
- Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is coming on March 3, alongside a brand new 2D action game.
- Bungie is holding an “open preview weekend” for Marathon later this month.
More headlines
(Click a game title for the trailer)
- 4Loop is the new game coming from JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot Games.
- A new trailer for Pragmata revealed more of the story.
- Resident Evil Requiem got another new story trailer.
- Brigandine Abyss is coming to PS5 later this year.
- Crimson Moon is coming in 2026.
- Game Freak‘s Beast of Reincarnation is coming on August 4.
- Mina the Hollower’s release date is “on the horizon”, but will be in Spring 2025. A demo is coming on Friday.
- Neva: Prologue will be released on February 19.
- Yakoh Shinobi Ops is a four-player co-op ninja game by the original studio behind Tenchu, due in 2027.
- Krafton Montreal announced Project Windless, its game based on fantasy novel The Bird that Drinks Tears.
- Star Wars Galactic Racer got a gameplay trailer, and is coming in 2026.
- 007 First Light gets a new story trailer revealing more of the game’s plot.
- Darwin’s Paradox, a Konami game about an octopus, is out on April 2 with a demo coming on Friday.
- Rev. Noir is a new JRPG from Konami.
- Tekken Dark Resurrection is coming to PS Plus Classics Catalog in March, with the PS1 Time Crisis coming in May.
- Big Walk will be on PlayStation Plus Game Catalog later this year.
- Marvel Tokon will be released on August 6, a new trailer revealed.
Some external links on this page are affiliate links, if you click on our affiliate links and make a purchase we might receive a commission.