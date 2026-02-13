Here’s everything announced during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation

Sony has just held its latest PlayStation State of Play presentation, during which more than 30 games were shown.

A new remake of the original God of War trilogy was announced, alongside a shadow drop of a 2D God of War spin-off.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection 2 was also finally confirmed after much speculation, and VGC’s story back in 2021 that a Castlevania reimagining was “in development internally at Konami in Japan, with support from local external studios” was finally proved true with Belmont’s Curse.

Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.

PlayStation shadow-dropped a God of War 2D spin-off called God of War: Sons of Sparta, and confirmed that a remake of the original trilogy is in development.

A new Saros trailer addresses Returnal complaints head-on with a permanent progression system.

The first gameplay trailer of Silent Hill: Townfall reveals that it’s a first-person game.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse is a new Castlevania game coming in 2026 by the teams behind Dead Cells and The Rogue Prince of Persia.

Metal Gear Solid 4 is finally coming to modern consoles in Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection 2.

A Control Resonant gameplay trailer shows new enemies and abilities.

A new Dead or Alive game is in development, while a current-gen update of Dead or Alive 6 called Last Round is coming in June.

Ghost of Yotei’s Legends multiplayer mode is coming next month.

Death Stranding 2 is coming to PC next month with ‘new modes and features’.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered is coming on March 3, alongside a brand new 2D action game.

