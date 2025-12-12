Here’s everything announced at The Game Awards 2025

The Game Awards has ended for another year.

In a show that saw Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 breaking the Game Awards record for the most awards won, a number of big game reveals and other announcements were also made.

Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced, and is being directed by Casey Hudson, the director of the original Knights of the Old Republic game.

Coven of the Chicken Foot is the debut game from Uncharted and Last of Us director Bruce Straley’s new studio.

A new trailer for Exodus showed more of Wizards of the Coast’s sci-fi action RPG starring Matthew McConaughey.

Two new Tomb Raider games – a remake called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and a sequel called Tomb Raider: Catalyst – have been revealed for 2026 and 2027 respectively.

Singer Lenny Kravitz will play a villain called Bawma in 007 First Light.

No Law, the next game from the team behind The Ascent, is a cyberpunk FPS developed in Unreal Engine 5.

“This is a love letter to games” – we had a look at Davide Soliani’s surprise Game Awards reveal, Bradley the Badger.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the debut title from Fuse Games, the studio founded by former Criterion leads.

A new Mega Man game, titled Mega Man: Dual Override, is finally coming in 2027.

Other headlines: