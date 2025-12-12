Here’s everything announced at The Game Awards 2025
More than 50 game reveals, new trailers and other announcements were made during the show
The Game Awards has ended for another year.
In a show that saw Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 breaking the Game Awards record for the most awards won, a number of big game reveals and other announcements were also made.
Here’s the full list of everything that was announced, with links to full stories where available.
- Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic has been announced, and is being directed by Casey Hudson, the director of the original Knights of the Old Republic game.
- The Game Awards‘ mysterious statue was for a new Divinity game, currently in development at Larian Studios.
- Coven of the Chicken Foot is the debut game from Uncharted and Last of Us director Bruce Straley’s new studio.
- Capcom officially revealed that Leon Kennedy will be in Resident Evil Requiem.
- A new trailer for Exodus showed more of Wizards of the Coast’s sci-fi action RPG starring Matthew McConaughey.
- Control Resonant, the sequel to Control, has been announced for next year.
- The debut game from Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi’s new studio is called Gang of Dragon.
- Two new Tomb Raider games – a remake called Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis and a sequel called Tomb Raider: Catalyst – have been revealed for 2026 and 2027 respectively.
- Singer Lenny Kravitz will play a villain called Bawma in 007 First Light.
- No Law, the next game from the team behind The Ascent, is a cyberpunk FPS developed in Unreal Engine 5.
- PlayStation 5 exclusive Saros has been delayed until April.
- “This is a love letter to games” – we had a look at Davide Soliani’s surprise Game Awards reveal, Bradley the Badger.
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer is the debut title from Fuse Games, the studio founded by former Criterion leads.
- A new Mega Man game, titled Mega Man: Dual Override, is finally coming in 2027.
Other headlines:
- The Free Shepherd is a 2027 indie game where you play as a sheepdog herding sheep
- Decrepit is a “dark fantasy souls-like set in a grimdark castle of horrors”
- Audio Mech, from the creator of Audiosurf, has a demo out on December 12
- Guild Wars 2 – Visions of Eternity expansion is out now
- A new region is coming to Escape from Duckov in 2026
- Pragmata is coming to Switch 2. A demo is available on Steam now, and is coming later on other platforms
- Solasta II is coming on March 12, 2026
- TankRat is a tank-based action game coming to PS5 and PC in Spring 2026
- Stupid Never Dies is the debut game from NetEase-owned studio GPTRACK50, run by veteran Resident Evil producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi
- South of Midnight is coming to PS5 and Switch 2 in Spring
- Capcom has kicked off a new sale on PC and consoles
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando will be released on March 12
- The first game by Bad Robot Games, a co-op shooter by Left 4 Dead creator Mike Booth, is called 4Loop
- Ontos, from the creators of Soma, is coming in 2026
- Angels of Delusion are a new faction coming to Zenless Zone Zero
- Fighting game 2XKO is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in January 2026
- Order of the Sinking Star, the next game from Jonathan Blow (Braid), is coming in 2026
- Wizards of the Coast is working on Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons, a dark fantasy action game
- Anime-inspired racing game Screamer is coming on March 26, 2026
- The first teaser trailer for the Street Fighter movie was shown
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight will be released on May 29, 2026
- The first Global Test for Rust Mobile is now live
- Forest 3 was announced, with an accompanying trailer
- Invincible VS will be released on April 30, 2026
- Orbitals is an anime-like co-op space adventure coming exclusively to Switch 2
- The second Closed Beta Test for Aniimo is coming in early 2026
- Diablo 4‘s Lord of Hatred expansion is coming on April 28, 2026
- Marvel Rivals Season 6 arrives on January 16, and Deadpool will be coming to the game
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin showed off co-op raid battles in a new gameplay trailer
- Hogwarts Legacy is free on the Epic Games Store until December 18
- Lords of the Fallen Version 2.5, the last major update for the game, is out now and free
- Phasmophobia is coming to Switch 2
- The next Total War game is Total War: Warhammer 40,000
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve is coming in 2026
- Stop-motion co-op game Out of Words is coming in 2026
- Phantom Blade 0 will be released on September 9, 2026
- Highguard is coming from Wildlight Entertainment on January 26, and will be a free-to-play PvP raid shooter
