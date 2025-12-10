Here’s everything announced at Day of the Devs: The Game Awards 2025 Edition

The latest Day of the Devs presentation has just ended.

First appearing in 2012, Day of the Devs – which last year became a fully independent non-profit organisation – is designed to promote some of the best and most interesting upcoming indie games.

The latest show, which comes a day before The Game Awards, featured 21 games, some of which were entirely new announcements and others giving new information on previously revealed titles.

Whether you missed the show, or just want a better look at each of the games in detail, we’ve put together screenshots for everything shown, in alphabetical order, along with descriptions of the games from the words of the teams behind them.

Astromine

Alientrap

“Astromine is a co-op survival game set in a fully destructible voxel solar system. Every planet, creature, and structure is made of voxels with real physics. Dig through worlds, collapse walls, burn bases, and carve into alien monsters.

“Land on fully destructible, procedurally generated planets – each a spherical world with its own terrain, resources, and hazards. Dig through alien crusts, tunnel into the core, and strip planets for the raw materials you’ll need to survive and expand.

“You are a machine in a war for the solar system. Rival robot factions control fortified bases across alien worlds. Each outpost is a challenge of planning and destruction: breach walls voxel by voxel, disable power sources, and tear down defenses piece by piece.”

Awaysis

17-Bit, Cult Games

“Awaysis is the ultimate dungeon brawler. A revolutionary, physics-fueled throwdown where you’ll jump, slide, and collide on your adventure to restore peace to the Awaysis – an ancient floating relic under attack by forces of great darkness.

“Saving the world won’t be easy, enemies great and small are waiting for you at every turn. Luckily, a cutting edge blend of reactive and emergent physics, backed up by arcade-tight controls powers your combat and traversal through the Awaysis. It’s all about momentum and mayhem as you jump, slide, and collide around the world, bonking your enemies into the abyss.

“The legendary Hip Tanaka (Metroid, EarthBound, Super Smash Bros. Brawl) has worked his magic to make a bit-crushing soundtrack to score your adventure. So you’ll bop along as you’re bopping enemies.”

Beastro

Timberline Studio, Kepler

“Gather ingredients and resources, care for animals and grow your own fruit and veg to build up your very own cozy town to table restaurant.”

Big Hops

Luckshot Games

“Big Hops is a fresh and froggy action platformer where you’ll tongue-swing, free climb, and plant veggies to build paths forward.

“You play as Hop, a young frog kidnapped from his home by a mysterious spirit named Diss. To get back to your family, you’ll need to gather Airship Parts scattered across the Red Desert, Open Ocean, and Shattered Mountain – all while getting roped into Diss’s strange, important job.

“Hop’s story stretches across 3 huge, colorful, hand crafted worlds. In the Desert, you’ll infiltrate an organized crime family to uncover the cause of a dangerous sinkhole. In the Ocean, you’ll protect a floating town and oil rig workers from a pirate captain with a grudge. And in Shattered Mountain, you’ll join a punk band to illegally explore the remains of a dangerous mine collapse to look for treasure.”

CorgiSpace

Adam Atomic, Finji

“You are now entering CorgiSpace, where all the games have short legs on purpose. This collection by Adam ‘Atomic’ Saltsman includes more than a dozen action, adventure, arcade, and puzzle games, and each can be thoroughly explored in under an hour.

“CorgiSpace collects a year of original games full of new ideas, strange reveals, and unexpected delights, plus developer diaries about how each game was made.

“Some of the games can even save your progress. No secret stuff, though. Welcome to CorgiSpace!”

Demon Tides

Fabraz

“Follow Beebz and her crew on a journey of self-discovery as they travel the vast oceans of Ragnar’s Rock.

“Navigate the open seas and explore each distant structure, uncovering every hidden nook and cranny with your diverse, expressive move-set. Beat challenges or find hidden chests to collect talismans along the way that modify and even expand your abilities or switch up your drip with a plethora of discoverable outfits.

“And never forget, you’re not alone in this journey. Compete with other players for speedrunning times by challenging their ghosts or tag a wall and share your message in the form of graffiti with the entire world.”

Dogpile

Studio Folly, Toot Games, Wings

“Dogpile is a roguelike deck builder about merging cute dogs into bigger dogs.

“Play dogs, get money, customize your dogs with special Traits, refine your deck, play more dogs! Dogs!”

The Dungeon Experience

Bone Assembly, Devolver Digital

“The Dungeon Experience is a comedy first-person adventure about a low-level mudcrab chasing his dream of helping YOU experience the true bliss of Financial Freedom.”

Find Your Words

Capybara Games

“Find your community at summer camp, one friendship at a time. Take a beat, enjoy a breath of fresh air – all while playing at the beach, strolling in the woods, and dancing with friends.

“This short cozy game was created by two dads, celebrating their kids’ journeys to find their voices.

“Explore the scenic grounds and meet the other campers, each bursting with personality. Uncover your new friends’ lovable quirks as you spend time with them.”

Frog Sqwad

Panic Stations, Skeleton Crew

“Frog Sqwad is a slapstick, physics-based multiplayer game in which you storm the sewers in the name of the Swamp King with up to 7 of your froggy friends.

“Use your sticky tongue to swing from pipes, solve physics puzzles, drag giant food through winding tunnels, catapult your friends, and grow as you consume food. Eat enough, and you’ll become a humongous rolling megafrog. Every mission is an unpredictable adventure through ever-changing sewers full of hazards, weird creatures, and opportunities for creative problem-solving using physics.

“The Swamp King’s hunger is never-ending, and his demands will be greater with each passing day. Spend your well-earned gold from successful runs on new physics toys and gadgets to give you an edge on future runs. Just make sure to meet your quotas, or before long, you might end up as the King’s next meal.”

Into the Fire

Starward Industries

“Face nature’s wrath and fire spirits by an erupting volcano. Use extinguishing weapons and retro-punk gadgets.

“Expand your base, collect relics, uncover legends, and rescue people and animals in a cataclysm extraction survival.”

Lucid Falls

Eldamar Studio

“Trapped inside a lucid dream, the protagonist must fight to survive in surreal, horrifying worlds, uncovering the dark secrets of Lucid Falls.

“Facing terrifying creatures, shifting gravity to navigate impossible spaces, and solving challenges that bend reality, every moment reveals more of the dark truth behind Lucid Falls.

“Cinematic visuals and atmospheric environments bring nightmares to life, with grotesque creatures lurking in every shadow.”

Mirria

Carl Burton, Mografi

“Mirria is an atmospheric casual puzzle game. Players navigate a strange cryptic world that blurs the line between dream and reality.

“Using inspection and memory, players will uncover hidden anomalies between mirrored worlds.”

Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth

Hyper Games

“From the creators of Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley comes a heartwarming new adventure inspired by the beloved Moomin stories by Tove Jansson.

“This time, join Moomintroll himself on a charming but cold winter journey.”

Rockbeasts

Lichthund, Team 17

“Lead a band of misfits on a roller-coaster ride to stardom in the age of MTV, rock anthems, and bad haircuts.

“Rockbeasts is a story-driven, role-playing management game that puts you in the shoes of a manager of an up-and-coming rock band. Your job – take them to the top.”

Scramble Knights Royale

Funktronic Labs

“Scramble Knights Royale is battle royale inspired by classic adventure games like Legend of Zelda. 32 players enter an arena made up of islands with towns, dungeons, and quests oozing with a retro feel.

“Jump off the starting boat and sail off on the back of a turtle towards the shore to begin your journey at the start of a new match.

“Traverse an archipelago filled with life, puzzles, dungeons, and treasures! Every run is a unique adventure. Prepare by finding loot and completing quests as the firewall forces every knight closer together.”

Soundgrass

Soundgrass Studio

“Soundgrass is a revolutionary game regarding sound, where music and audio are your core gameplay mechanics. The player finds themselves on a planet where plants emit and respond to sound and light. An alien civilization is harvesting the sounds of these plants.

“Using your Sphere of Sound and your Sphere of Light, you can interact with, trigger, and control dozens of plants, navigate the planet’s challenging terrain with jumps and jetpack modes, manage your suit’s resources for survival, and master unique sound-based mechanics for each plant species.

“With a deep science fiction story exploring life, death, duality, and consciousness, you’ll explore diverse biomes, solve puzzles, uncover the planet’s secrets, and face plants that can react in predatory or parasitic ways in this first-person semi-open-world puzzle exploration story-driven sound game with survival elements.”

Stretchmancer

Triangle Wave

“In this comedic first-person puzzle adventure, you are The Stretchmancer. Squash and stretch everything around you to solve fiendish puzzles, defeat the Claustro Empire, and save the galaxy.

“You play as The Stretchmancer – a strong and conveniently silent hero with access to the power of The Stretch. Using this ability, you can stretch and squish the environment like it’s everything-is-made-of-rubber-day at the accordion factory.

“You’ll meet a bunch of weird and silly characters on your journey – some friends, some foes, some who haven’t quite made up their minds yet. Like your nervous turtle-pal Walt, your no-nonsense rival Casey, and the fearsome (according to him) Sgt Squish.

Un:Me

Historia, Shueisha Games

“Un:Me is a unique game where a girl harboring multiple human souls within her must escape from a labyrinth of the mind.

“What are you afraid of? What makes you uncomfortable? Heights. Confined spaces. Authority figures. Things that seem trivial to others can trigger something primal within us.

“This game explores that concept – anxieties that are unique to each person.”

Unshine Arcade

Mardt

“Unshine Arcade fuses action-roguelite stealth-shooter gameplay with a story-driven psychological-horror mystery.

“In an abandoned arcade, you play at its lone arcade machine to earn the tickets you need to free a mysterious virtual pet trapped in the prize cabinet.

“With every ticket you claim, you peel back another layer of the arcade’s dark past, drawing you toward the real reason behind the (S)Unshine Arcade’s existence…”

Virtue and a Sledgehammer

Deconstructeam, Selkie Harbour, Devolver Digital

“Virtue and a Sledgehammer is a game about realising you don’t belong in the place you grew up anymore.

“At its heart, it’s a narrative experience. We explore this idea in an exaggerated way, with robots and a sledgehammer, all set up in a creepy ghost town.

“You’ll make your way through your hometown by literally breaking it apart, uncovering your memories from your past.”