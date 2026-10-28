Here’s all 23 games shown during Nintendo’s latest Indie World presentation

Nintendo’s latest Indie World presentation has just finished, and we’ve got the full details below.

The show featured a total of 23 games over the course of its 15-minute runtime, showing a selection of indie games coming to Switch and Switch 2.

Here’s the full list of everything announced, in the order it was announced, with accompanying trailers.

Nintendo Indie World October 2026 – All the News

Wizarding school life sim Witchbrook is coming to Switch and Switch 2 on January 28.

Winds of Viridia is an action adventure game coming to Switch 2 in early 2027, with a free demo available later today.

“The expansive single-player journey features fluid combat, unique creatures, and majestic bosses, set to an original soundtrack from award-winning composers Kevin Penkin and Christopher Larkin,” its description reads.

“Players will encounter lost towns, make strange new friends, battle fearsome foes, discover ancient lore, and uncover what is driving the wild beasts of these forgotten lands mad.”

City of None is a new retro-style platformer from one of the co-creators of Celeste, featuring a stylised four-colour palette. It’s coming to Switch and Switch 2 in 2027.

“A metropolis crumbles into ruin as powerful Barons feast on souls lost in time,” its description reads. “You are but one spirit, with a wooden body left to rot in the wild. Will you seize back your city’s future?”

Critically acclaimed 2025 adventure game Sword of the Sea is coming to Switch 2 tomorrow, October 29.

Tenjutsu is a “gritty combat roguelike” described as a “love letter to action games” from the designer of Dead Cells. It’s coming to Switch 2 in 2027.

“Trapped in this purgatory, use your martial arts mastery and weapon expertise to wipe the slate clean for yourself and the people of Secret Garden by dismantling each of the unique syndicates one at a time, in whatever order you wish,” its description says.

Threads of Time is “an epic, epoch-spanning, turn-based RPG inspired by timeless classics”. It’s coming to Switch and Switch 2 in Summer 2027.

Dumpster Gang is an online co-op sandbox game for up to four players about raccoons causing havoc at night. It’s coming to Switch 2 in March 2027.

Super Battle Golf, an 8-player cross-platform online golf game where everything takes their shots at the same time, is coming to Switch 2 on March 25, 2027.

R.E.P.O. is an online co-op horror game where you repossess items from haunted houses. It’s coming to Switch 2 in 2027.

Haunted Paws is a co-op adventure about two puppies rescuing their human friend from a haunted mansion. It’s coming to Switch and Switch 2 in May 2027, with a free demo available today.

Kitsune: The Journey of Adashino tells the story of a fox girl and her frog companion exploring a mysterious island wrapped in darkness. It’s coming to Switch and Switch 2 in Spring 2027.

Slime Rancher 2 is coming to Switch 2 in January 2027.

Spirit Crossing is a collaborative life sim MMO. It’s a Switch and Switch 2 console exclusive, released on November 16.

My Arms are Longer Now is an Australian comedy game where you play as an extremely long arm trying to rob everyone. It’s coming to Switch and Switch 2 on March 11, 2027.

Petal Runner, the retro-inspired adventure game about life and loss, is coming to Switch 2 on March 8. A free demo is available today.

Raccoin: Chaos Max Edition is coming to Switch 2 on November 10. The Chaos Max Edition adds eight characters with their own gameplay modifiers. A free demo is available later today.

Finally, a sizzle reel was shown with the following games and release dates: