Hellblade 2 is finally getting a physical version alongside its PS5 port

Xbox and Ninja Theory’s Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is finally getting a physical version, coinciding with its upcoming PlayStation 5 port.

When it first released for Xbox and PC last year, Hellblade 2 was available only as a digital download, costing around $50.

Now, following Hellblade 2’s PS5 announcement last week, ratings board ESRB has listed a version of Senua’s Saga with physical games firm Limited Run Games as publisher, with PS5 and Xbox Series listed as formats.

A second ESRB listing suggests Limited Run is planning a physical version of the original Hellblade game for Nintendo Switch.

Limited Run is known for its physical products – usually for smaller independent games – sold in limited quantities. In 2022, the company was acquired by Embracer Group via its Freemode subsidiary.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 will be released on PlayStation 5 this summer. The PS5 version of the game will include “new features” that will come to PC and Xbox at the same time as a free patch, Ninja Theory announced last week.

“Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II arrives optimized for PlayStation 5, and PS5 Pro Enhanced, with added features and immersive haptic feedback for new ways to experience the award-winning and critically acclaimed next chapter of Senua’s story,” according to a PlayStation Store listing for the game.

VGC’s Hellblade 2 review said it was “a mechanically dated game carried along by its incredible presentational flair”.

“Fans of the first game could perhaps split it across a few nights for a better experience, and Melina Juergens’ performance deserves to be seen,” we said. “It also deserves a more engaging experience, however.”