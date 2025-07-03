Heavy Metal Death Can is a PS1 inspired zombie survival horror set in a 1970s submarine

A unique Swedish indie game combines ’90s era survival horror gameplay, heavy metal music and a 1970s submarine.

Heavy Metal Death Can is the work of Swedish indie studio Krufs Productions, and is inspired by ’90s survival horror such as the first three Resident Evil games.

The game takes place in an alternative universe and is set in the 1970s, where the player has to explore a Swedish military submarine.

The sub has been infested by the Sludge, an unknown organism which has possessed the player’s crewmates and turned them into zombies. The player has to figure out what’s going on while looking for any survivors.

“As you sneak through the dark, echoing passageways haunted by the sound of your own footsteps, you must seek out survivors and uncover clues to discover how and why your serene ocean workplace is now, quite literally, a death can,” the game’s description reads.

Given the material it takes its inspiration from, Heavy Metal Death Can was designed with Resi-style tank controls in mind, but there will also be a ‘modern’ option for players who prefer that.

“With fixed camera angles, tank controls, and choice-driven gameplay, Heavy Metal Death Can channels the tense, cinematic style of late ’90s horror, with fresh and modern visuals adding to the foreboding atmosphere,” the description reads.

“Players must hone their skills to balance ammo, health, and risk in a world where cosy Swedish cultural staples clash with cold industrial brutality and deep sea horror.”

Heavy Metal Death Can will be released in 2026, but can be wishlisted on Steam now.