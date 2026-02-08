Hamster reveals full Console Archives games line-up, including Tecmo and Hudson classics

Hamster Corporation has announced the entire first wave of 8 and 32-bit games coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 as part of its Console Archives collection.

Announced during a Nintendo Direct on Thursday, Console Archives is a new series that, as its name suggests, will focus on bringing classic console games to modern platforms, as Hamster’s Arcade Archives has done with arcade titles for many years.

The first two games, PS1 titles Cool Boarders and Tecmo’s 1990 NES game Ninja Gaiden 2: The Dark Sword of Chaos, are available now on Nintendo Switch 2, and will be released for PS5 on February 14.

In its own Japanese live stream, Hamster has now confirmed the entire first wave of titles arriving in the coming weeks. The games are:

Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (Tecmo)

Cool Boarders (UEP Systems)

Doraemon (Hudson)

Nobunaga’s Ambition (KOEI)

Magmax (Nichibutsu)

Sonic Wings Special (Video System)

Dezaemon Plus (Atena)

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (Nippon Ichi Software)

Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia (Toshiba-EMI)

Monster Rancher Hop-A-Bout (Tecmo)

UFO: A day in the life (ASCII)

The Console Archives series games feature customizable button layouts, rapid-fire settings, multiple save points, and a rewind function. Hamster has also added screen layout features and filters to recreate the look of CRT televisions.

“Whether it’s a title you played long ago or one you’re experiencing for the first time, we hope you’ll find a favorite and enjoy the game your way,” it said.