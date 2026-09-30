Halo’s former creative director urges Activision to hire laid off Bungie, Halo Studios devs

Halo’s former creative director has urged Activision to hire former Bungie and Halo Studios staff to build the next game in the series, which he says should maintain the shooter’s sandbox DNA.

The Halo franchise was put under the Call of Duty publisher’s control as part of widespread changes at Xbox announced earlier this month.

Activision will take control of the Halo franchise going forwards, with “a new, purpose-built Halo team that is separate from ongoing development and plans for Call of Duty”. Former developer Halo Studios, meanwhile, will be downsized to a “small team” to support existing games.

Frank O’Connor, who worked on the Halo series for nearly 20 years as a writer and later franchise creative director, shared his thoughts on the future of the franchise in a LinkedIn post this weekend.

According to O’Connor, Activision has three potential options for where it could take Halo going forward, and “none of these are easy, guaranteed or necessarily viable”.

“1. Make a ‘classic’ Halo movement/sandbox/shooter experience tailored to a core audience & scaled to be successful with that core audience and attractive to a broader one so it can grow (not to mention obvious fact that Halo MP is better w. more people playing, by mathematical default).

“2. Make something new, modern that >reinvents< the game/universe in a surprising but fantastic way. An action/sandbox game (maybe it’s a new take on the FPS, maybe it’s an action RPG but it’s fundamentally different) and succeeds with a combination of strong story, IP use and gets a small head start based on curiosity or loyalty.

“3. Translate Halo IP and sandbox into the ATVI comfort zone. Use the player, progression and business models that are proven to work and craft a big annual or semi-annual spectacle and constant content.”

O’Connor ended the post by sharing some “pro-tips” for Halo’s new custodians. “ Do NOT tie it to hardware/services launch cycles, do not try to force it into a shape (or aging platform) that it can’t fit and do NOT abandon sandbox,” he wrote.

Secondly, he urged Activision to “Hire Bungie, Halo Studios and other laid off folk who are bursting with talent and ideas that got nerfed or shut down over the years.”

Earlier this year, Sony Interactive Entertainment confirmed “significant” cuts at Halo creator Bungie, which it said would affect “most” of the Destiny team and “some” Marathon team members. The cuts followed the end of support for Destiny 2.