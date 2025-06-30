Halo Studios teases fans ‘won’t want to miss’ upcoming game event

Halo Studios will premiere another look at the future of the franchise at its World Championship event in October, it’s suggested.

At last year’s HWC, the developer formerly known as 343 Industries announced its rebranding, and that it was working on multiple Halo games developed within Unreal Engine 5.

A teaser video was shown to attendees of various Halo-themed locations running within Unreal, with the studio stressing that the footage wasn’t a game, but a glimpse of what it might be able to achieve within UE5.

Now, in a new blog post, Halo Studios has suggested that it will show more of what it’s been working on at the next HWC, which takes place in Seattle on October 24, ahead of the franchise’s 25th anniversary next year.

“Over the past few weeks, there’s been a fair amount of speculation about when and where more details might emerge about any of the multiple projects Halo Studios is actively working on,” it said.

“We don’t usually comment on such matters, but this time we want to enter the chat and share a little more perspective for Halo fans who might be on the fence about whether to attend this year’s event.”

It continued: “Last year at HaloWC, we premiered ‘A New Dawn’ where we talked about the switch to Unreal Engine, gave you a behind the scenes look at Project Foundry, and debuted our evolution to Halo Studios as we enter a new chapter for Halo. For us, ‘A New Dawn’ was just the beginning – at this year’s HaloWC, we look forward to continuing the conversation.

“Speculation is always fun, but if you want the official scoop on what Halo Studios has been working on, you won’t want to miss this year’s Halo World Championship. We really hope you’ll join us in Seattle this October!”

Halo Studios has stated that it hopes the switch to Unreal Engine will help address some of the issues it experienced with Halo Infinite, which suffered a last-minute, year-long delay and a sluggish rollout of post-release content.