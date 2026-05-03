Halo Studios is ‘actively developing’ remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3, it’s claimed

Halo Studios is “actively developing” remakes of Halo 2 and Halo 3, in addition to this year’s Unreal Engine 5-powered version of Combat Evolved, it’s claimed.

That’s according to Rebs Gaming, which claims to have received proof from sources that the entire original Halo trilogy is receiving the remake treatment.

“One of my new sources sent me proof to verify themself and confirm that the Halo 2 and Halo 3 remakes are definitely happening,” they said. “Active development is underway; they are in early development.”

According to the sources, Halo: Combat Evolved’s remake will even include content from the other two Halo entries, such as Brutes, as nods to those games in its new prequel missions.

Brutes may even make an appearance in the original Combat Evolved missions via a planned new Skull modifier, it’s claimed.

It’s believed that Halo Studios is also working on a new multiplayer project and the next mainline Halo game, in addition to the remakes.

Back in October 2024, Halo Studios announced that it was working on multiple Halo games that were being developed within Unreal Engine 5. The first of those, Halo: Campaign Evolved, was announced for Xbox, PS5, and PC last year, and is set for a 2026 release.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. While no specific release date has announced, Microsoft has confirmed the game will launch this year on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC.