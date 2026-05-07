Halo Infinite shows it’s not quite done yet with a new ‘deviously difficult’ PvE mode

A surprise new mode has been added to Halo Infinite, suggesting updates for the game aren’t quite finished yet.

Firefight: Gauntlet is a variation on the existing Firefight mode, and puts players in a series of five PvE arenas filled with enemies and bosses.

The mode appears to have roguelike elements, with players able to upgrade their stats and their weapons between rounds

“This deviously difficult PvE mode introduces upgradeable attributes, elimination objectives, and auto-scaled difficulty settings to a boss-filled Firefight experience designed to challenge even the toughest Spartans,” the mode’s official description reads.

“Bring your mightiest warriors, because each phase of the Gauntlet is harder than the last. As endless enemies rush from all sides, your team’s only hope is to eliminate the bosses in each arena to halt their reinforcements and progress to the next encounter.

“Combat ranges through five maps connected by a supply area where you can gather ammo and equipment, roll for power weapons, or level up your personal buffs (Speed, Resistance, Regeneration, and Damage) for the onslaught ahead.

The Gauntlet is here!



A new Firefight mode drops in Halo Infinite today: Five rounds of endless enemies, progressed only by defeating bosses, guaranteed to put even the strongest Fireteams to the test.



Think you can handle the heat? ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/vxraA2jQkX — Halo (@Halo) May 5, 2026

“Between rounds, you’ll get a chance to upgrade your stats and kit out before the next attack – so make those choices count. Survive five rounds, and victory is yours.”

Halo Studios announced back in November 2025 that it had officially ended major updates for Halo Infinite, so the addition of a new mode six months later may come as a surprise to some.

The studio is currently working on Halo: Campaign Evolved, a remake of the original Halo’s story mode, which is set for a 2026 release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC.