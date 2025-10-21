Halo co-creator says he’s ‘disappointed’ he and some former colleagues weren’t credited for their work on Battlefield 6

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto says he’s disappointed that neither he nor some of his former colleagues were listed in Battlefield 6’s credits.

Electronic Arts announced back in October 2021 that it was creating a new studio – led by Lehto in a game director role – which would focus on first-person shooter games.

The studio, which would eventually be named Ridgeline Games, started hiring developers in July 2022 to work on the single-player campaign for a future Battlefield game.

Lehto then left Ridgeline Games in February 2024, saying he had left EA “on my own accord” and announcing that he was “taking time away from games to see what, if anything, I want to do next”.

The following week EA closed Ridgeline Games – something Lehto said he was unaware was in EA’s plans – and moved some of its staff to Ripple Effect, a studio working on Battlefield multiplayer.

Now that Battlefield 6 is out, Lehto has posted a message on his LinkedIn page claiming that numerous Ridgeline Games staff members – including himself – weren’t listed in the credits, despite their work on the game.

“I’m disappointed to see that many of my former teammates from Ridgeline Games were not properly credited in the recent release of Battlefield 6,” Lehto said.

“These talented developers worked tirelessly for 1 to 2.5 years, building the foundation of the game, before I left voluntarily and the studio was subsequently shuttered.

“Despite their significant contributions, most who were laid off were relegated to a ‘Special Thanks’ section at the very end of the credits – and several were omitted entirely, including myself.”

Sharing an image listing the staff he believes should have been credited in the game, Lehto added: “Out of respect for my colleagues and the awesome work they poured into this project, I want to take a moment to properly recognize them — listing their names and roles as I would have preferred them to appear in the credits.

“Game development is a team effort, and every contributor deserves fair acknowledgment.”

Battlefield 6 has enjoyed the biggest launch in the history of the series, selling more than 7 million copies in its first three days and hitting EA’s highest ever concurrent player count on Steam, reaching a peak concurrent count of 747,440 which overtook the record set by Apex Legends.