Halo: Campaign Evolved’s boxed version will come with physical discs so that players can ‘have tangible items to add to your collection’

The physical versions of Halo: Campaign Evolved will include a physical disc, Halo Studios has confirmed.

Following the news that the physical version of Grand Theft Auto VI would come with a code in a box, rather than a physical disc, followed by the news that Sony plans to end the production of physical versions of new PlayStation games in 2028, players have voiced concerns that others in the industry would follow.

Now, Halo Studios has commented on the situation, assuring fans that they will have a “tangible item,” should they pick up the physical version of the upcoming Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Writing as part of a Q&A the Halo Waypoint website, senior community manager John Junyszek confirmed that the boxed version of the game will include a disc.

“Yes! Buying the Xbox or PlayStation version of Halo: Campaign Evolved at your local retailer will result in getting the physical game case and disc so that you have tangible items to add to your collection.

Elsewhere in the Q&A, it was also confirmed that the game will include a Machinima mode.

Halo: Campaign Evolved will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on July 28, 2026.

Players who pre-order the Premium or Collector’s Editions can play the game starting on July 23, with five days of Early Access.

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a full remake of the campaign portion of the series’ first game, Halo: Combat Evolved. It also introduces some brand new missions and modes, which will give even experienced fans a brand new experience.

“This fully rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content,” according to Xbox. This includes three new story missions, set before the events of the game, focusing on Master Chief and Sergeant Johnson.